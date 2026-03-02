Kate Middleton Slammed as ‘Complicit’ Following Reaction to Prince …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in October of 2025, Prince Andrew was stripped of his land and titles after the extent of his relationship with the deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was revealed.

And last month, Andrew was arrested for misconduct in public office as a result of his alleged misconduct.

While powerful Americans have managed to evade consequences, the Brits are arresting literal royals, and for some reason, the whole situation has people fuming at … Kate Middleton?

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Oriel Davies on February 26, 2026 in Newtown, Wales. The Prince and Princes of Wales visited communities in Powys, Wales today ahead of St David’s Day. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Yes, for reasons that defy logic, Kate is taking a ton of flak for continuing to live her life in the wake of Andrew’s arrest.

The criticism began on the day of Andrew’s arrest, as Kate and Prince William were criticized for being on vacation, of all things.

“Kate and William on vacation, and Charles attending a fashion show while Prince Andrew was being interrogated is not a flex. They’re just showing the world how out of touch they are,” one X user wrote, according to Yahoo! News.

“Yet another holiday for those two lazy bums?” asked a second user.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to the Oriel Davies on February 26, 2026 in Newtown, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“Workshy Willie on holiday again,” a third chimed in.

The hate continued when Kate and Will attended the BAFTAs last week, and some critics went even further and accused them of being “complicit” in Andrew’s alleged crimes.

“Pedo protectors enjoying an award show, priorities right?” one person asked, adding:

“Where is the empathy for the victims? This is the only thing that could concern them; restitution.”

“The arrogance is mind-blowing,” wrote another person.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Oriel Davies on February 26, 2026 in Newtown, Wales. The Prince and Princes of Wales visited communities in Powys, Wales today ahead of St David’s Day. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“This seems so out of touch. Very bad optics,” yet another chimed in.

“Their silence is complicit,” another person commented.

“I’m not saying it isn’t wise to keep quiet, just pointing out that the British media has criticized one and not the other. I can’t understand how people continue to defend William and Kate!” yet another exclaimed.

Obviously, Kate and Will are holding off on commenting on an ongoing police matter. And the royals are generally expected to steer clear of scandal and maintain a stiff upper lip.

Still, many speculated about why Kate and Will have thus far declined to comment on the Andrew situation:

“The crisis manager probably told them to lay low while the others take the hits,” speculated one person, adding:

“If William’s reign comes, he should be known as William the Coward. I don’t know if queen consorts are named, but Kate should be known as Kate Middleton the Lazy.”

Will and Kate have yet to reply to this latest round of backlash.