Jennifer Runyon Cause of Death: ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Charles In …

We have tragic news to report out of Hollywood today.

Jennifer Runyon — the actress best known for her work in Ghostbusters and Charles In Charge — has passed away.

She was just 65 years old.

Actress Jennifer Runyon has died at the age of 65. (YouTube)

News of Runyon’s passing comes courtesy of a Facebook post written by members of her family.

“This past Friday night our beloved Jennifer passed away, it was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family,” it read (via Page Six).

“She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends. I know from above she’s looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile. Rest in peace our Jenn.”

No cause of death was given, but a separate post written by Runyon’s friend and fellow actress Erin Murphy, indicated that she had been battling cancer.

“So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer,” Murphy wrote, adding:

Jennifer Runyon during her time on ‘Charles In Charge.’ (YouTube)

“Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady.”

Born in Chicago in 1960, Runyon scored her big break with the 1980 holiday slasher film To All a Good Night.

Though she racked up dozens of credits in the decades that followed, Jennifer is best remembered for two roles:

She reached a new level of fame with her performance as an assistant to Bill Murray in Ghostbusters, and her work as one of the female leads in the first season of Charles In Charge.

The show was retooled for its second season, with Runyon’s character being written off, along with several others.

Only Scott Baio and Willie Aames returned as regulars for Season 2, but Jennifer eventually came back for a guest role.

She put in a number of high-profile performances in the years that followed, including playing Cindy Brady in the TV movie A Very Brady Christmas.

In 2014, Runyon described herself as “semi-retired” from acting and was now working as a teacher and hosting a cooking podcast.

She is survived by her husband, Todd Corman, her son, Wyatt, and her daughter, Bayley.

Our thoughts go out to Jennifer’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.