Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Sue Ray J for Defamation Over Racketeering Claims

As we all know by now, Ray J once took Kim Kardashian to Pound Town on video.

Now, however?

Kardashian and Kris Jenner are the former’s ex-lover and sex tape partner to court.

Kim Kardashian attends the NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SKIMS)

The legal action stems from Ray J having suggested on a livestream video a few days ago that Kim and her mom were involved in an illegal criminal enterprise … and were about to be under federal indictment.

The 13-page suit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.

It came after the aforementioned singer told folks of a livestream that he’ working with prosecutors on a RICO case centering these two famous women, whose combined net worth is estimated at over $2 billion.

It’s almost as if he’s looking for them to give him lots of money to be quiet.

Ray J attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy,” Ray J alleged in his video. “I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’m gonna say a lot of sh-t. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

Ray J even claimed that Kardashian and Jenner’s supposed legal trouble was going to be “worse” than Sean Combs’ recent legal battle, which is saying A LOT.

Diddy is facing over a decade behind bars.

Kim and Kris are not just sitting and letting their names get smeared, though.

“Unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago, Ray J has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs’ names and exploit their prominence for personal gain,” reads their lawsuit.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The musician was never really clear just how Kardashian and Jenner were reportedly involved in a federal criminal racketeering investigation.

Kardashian and Jenner are now seeking compensatory and punitive damages, according to TMZ, the celebrity gossip website first to report the news.

Ray J the Skims founder started dating in 2003 and then broke up three years later.

He has often claimed that Jenner was responsible for the former couple making a sex tape, which eventually went viral and, in a way, helped sky-rocket Kardashian to the levels of fame and success she enjoys at the moment.

Who released it? Well…

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade and a half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” Ray J said to the Daily Mail in May 2022. “I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak.”