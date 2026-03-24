Bethenny Frankel Makes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Debut at 55

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It’s time once again for the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

And as usual, this year’s installment will feature some surprise cameos from celebrities who don’t typically work as beachwear models.

One such guest star is reality icon Bethenny Frankel, who is making her Sports Illustrated debut at the age of 55.

Bethenny Frankel walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Frankel shared photos from the shoot on social media, where she looked radiant in swimwear on a sun-drenched beach backdrop.

Alongside the images, she wrote simply:

“Never too late to jump.”

Her caption quickly racked up likes and supportive comments from followers, many of whom applauded her confidence and celebrated her “powerful” and “inspiring” energy.

Celebrities and followers flooded the comments with praise:

“You’re a queen,” one fan wrote. “This is the best thing,” another added.

Others noted what Frankel’s inclusion in the issue means:

“Love seeing 50+ women in SI!” one excited commenter chimed in.

Bethenny began her relationship with Sports Illustrated when she walked the runway for their annual Swimsuit Issue runway show last summer.

Bethenny Frankel walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

But now, she’s making history by modeling for the magazine.

Frankel’s journey to this moment has been years in the making — from making a name for herself as onr of Bravo’s biggest stars to rebranding as a margarita mogul.

Stepping into the SI spotlight is a move she probably wouldn’t have predicted, but it’s also one she seems genuinely proud of.

Frankel’s appearance isn’t just a magazine feature — it’s a statement about confidence, age, and visibility in spaces that have historically skewed younger.

For many supporters, seeing her celebrated in this way is more than just a photo op, it’s a reminder that self-esteem doesn’t come with an expiration date.

Bethenny’s hot takes might make her a controversial figure on social media. But we think everyone can agree that her physique and her confidence are both worthy of admiration.