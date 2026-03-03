Kelly Osbourne’s Gaunt Look is Borne of Grief, Friends Say

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Grief hits us all hard, and in different ways.

In the seven-plus months since Ozzy Osbourne died, Kelly Osbourne’s weight loss has alarmed fans.

She has rebuffed all concern about her body transformation, classifying worried fans as “haters” along with actual trolls.

What’s really going on with her?

Kelly Osbourne delivers a tribute to her late father on the Brit Awards stage while mother Sharon watches on. (Image Credit: ITV1)

She knows how different she looks

TMZ spoke to sources close to Kelly about how her inner circle is reacting to her emaciated appearance.

Her loved ones believe that her alarming weight loss is linked to Ozzy’s passing.

(Kelly has essentially said as much in her many, many clapbacks against what she perceives as “hate” from fans.)

These friends are reportedly concerned, as anyone would be as they watch a loved one wither away before their eyes.

However, they “know she’s working on it,” TMZ reports.

Additionally, these friends are reportedly “giving her grace” over her alarming weight loss.

Sometimes, people have dramatic body transformations and either already have skewed perceptions of themselves or simply change too rapidly to process it.

However, those close to Kelly say that she is aware of how she looks.

Apparently, the tragedy of losing her father has distracted her from all other ends, including her appearance.

Even simply eating enough to be healthy is said to be “hard” amidst her grief.

On stage at the BRIT Awards, Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne receive an award for their late father and husband, respectively. (Image Credit: ITV1)

Her responses to worried fans only amplify the discussion

This of course comes on the heels of Kelly and Sharon taking the stage to accept a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award in Ozzy’s honor.

It was, of course, an emotionally charged occasion for the late rocker’s wife and daughter. The audience felt his loss keenly, also.

However, despite the significance of the occasion, Kelly’s alarmingly gaunt appearance was a distraction.

It was a distraction for the audience and for viewers at home.

And Kelly taking to her Instagram Story to lash out at people who expressed concern didn’t exactly make the story go away.

Following her appearance at the BRIT Awards, Kelly Osbourne lashed out at perceived critics of her new appearance. (Image Credit: Instagram)

It is very clear that, to Kelly, every remark about her appearance feels like an attack.

She likens people worrying about her to “kicking” her while she is “down.”

Is this a fair characterization? Of some comments, certainly. But not of all.

But given her current state of mind, it’s unclear how rationally she is able to perceive the world.

Which leads us to the very difficult topic of what can fans do about this?

A posthumous lifetime achievement award is always emotionally charged, and Kelly and Sharon Osbourne made that clear. (Image Credit: ITV1)

What can fans say to help her?

We know that this is difficult to hear, but … it is probably safest if random fans, whom Kelly does not know, stop trying to “talk to” her about her weight loss.

This isn’t just a normal PSA about how people should stop screaming into the void under a celebrity’s post. Though, in the same vein as how people should stop listening to TikToks out loud in waiting rooms, people absolutely need to stop that.

Kelly sees every comment as an attack. Most people, when backed into a corner, will double down.

We don’t know the best way to talk her into regaining her health.

All that we know is that, for now, we can start by not making it worse. Let her real-life loved ones worry about guiding her back to being herself.