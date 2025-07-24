Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence on Father Ozzy’s Death: “I Lost My Best …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kelly Osbourne is mourning the loss of her iconic and beloved father

Two days after Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76 after battling health concerns that included Parkinson’s Disease, his daughter jumped on social media and cited lyrics from Black Sabbath’s “Changes.”

“I feel unhappy I am so sad,” she wrote via Instagram. “I lost the best friend I ever had.”

Ozzy Osbourne and his daughter Kelly Osbourne arrive for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

As a reference point:

The lyrics for “Changes” were initially written by Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, and the track appeared on the group’s 1972 album “Vol. 4.”

In 2003, Ozzy and Kelly released a duet version of the song as a single. The song’s original lyrics are: I feel unhappy, I feel so sad / I’ve lost the best friend that I ever had.

Ozzy’s loved ones previously confirmed his passing on Tuesday, July 22.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” they said in a statement at the time. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne speak onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On July 5, Ozzy Osbourne staged his farewell show with performances from some of his favorite groups, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and Alice in Chains.

Each act performed covers of songs by Osbourne and Black Sabbath, who reunited at the show to play four songs including “War Pigs,” “N.I.B.,” “Iron Man” and “Paranoid.”

Osbourne, who shared a post online just a day before he died, also performed a solo set while sitting on a throne.

Prior to this concert, Osbourne confirmed to the Guardian that it would be his final performance, telling the outlet:

“I’d love to say ‘never say never’, but after the last six years or so … it is time. I don’t want to die in a hotel room somewhere. I want to spend the rest of my life with my family.”

Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Ozzy revealed that he had Parkinson’s Disease in 2020.

“It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” he told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America back then. “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.”

Ozzy’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, explained at the time:

“It’s PRKN 2. There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Ozzy Osbbourne and daughter Kelly Osbourne, arrive at the 2014 10th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert at Club Nokia on May 12, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kelly, meanwhile, actually got engaged to Sid Wilson backstage at her dad’s final show — and thanked fans for supporting her dad in an emotional Instagram video.

“Thank you to everyone who came to the show last night, thank you to everybody who was involved in the show last night. You have no idea what it did for my dad,” she said.

“It was one of the most magical experiences of my entire life, and if I keep talking, I’m probably going to end up crying again. So, that’s all I’ll say for now. Thank you.”