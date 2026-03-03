Madeline Ross Cause of Death: Sister of Adin Ross Was 36

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media today.

Madeline Ross, the sister of popular streamer Adin Ross, has passed away.

She was just 36 years old.

Adin Ross walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)

News of Madeline’s passing comes courtesy of the Broward County Sheriff’s Department.

TMZ reports that a spokesperson for the sheriff confirmed today that Ross died on January 15.

No cause of death has been revealed.

According to TMZ, Madeline was “a very private person,” and little is known about her personal life.

Alex Pereira and Adin Ross attend the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Adin Ross is one of the most popular streamers in the world today, with more than 7 million followers on Twitch and more than 1.6 billion YouTube views.

He initially built his following by streaming games like llike NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto V.

As he gained fame, Ross began interviewing and collaborating with celebrities, and he’s attracted a good deal of controversy for inflammatory statements he’s made over the years.

He had three sisters, one of whom, Naomi Ross, is also a streamer.

Madeline opted to steer clear of the spotlight, and it seems that none of her siblings have spoken out about her death as of yet.

Across social media, users are mourning her loss and offering words of support and condolence to the Ross family.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

Our thoughts are with the entire Ross family as they begin to try and process this enormous tragedy.