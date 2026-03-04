Annabel Schofield Cause of Death: Model and ‘Dallas’ Actress Was 62

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of television today.

Annabel Schofield — the former supermodel and star of the iconic TV series Dallas — has passed away.

She was just 62 years old.

Actress and model Annabel Schofield has died at the age of 62. (YouTube)

News of Schofield’s passing comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, who reports that the actress passed away on February 28 in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer.

Schofield offered fans frequent updates on her condition, revealing in January that she had undergone surgery to remove a tumor from her nasal cavity.

“It was very exciting to finally get this done but I’m not out of the woods yet,” she shared on January 20.

“I’m very wobbly and now waiting to find out if I need more chemo or radiation. I swear it never seems to end,” she continued, adding:

“Hopefully, this week’s MRI will reveal a nice clear image.”

Annabel Schofield during one of her appearances on ‘Dallas.’ (YouTube)

Schofield also launched a GoFundMe to help to defray the costs of her many treatments:

“I’m really tired of asking for help, but I have no choice until I can get back to work,” she wrote on the page.

The fundraiser, which will now help her family deal with funeral costs and other expenses, has raised close to $35,000.

Born in Wales in 1963, Schofield got her start as a runway model, later appearing in iconic TV commercials, including the one in which she famously asked:

“Excuse me, are those Bugle Boy jeans you’re wearing?”

Melissa Richardson, who owns London’s Take Two Agency, spoke with THR about Annabel’s legacy in the world of fashion:

“She was the forerunner of Take Two — without her, we could never have made it as we did. We loved her because she was funny and real and beautiful and down to earth,” Richardson said.

“She never changed from the sweet little 17-year-old Welsh girl I first met. She was directly loyal, caring, and above all, a raging beauty. She knew her craft. She was the best.”

Across social media, thousands have paid tribute to Schofield, who embodied grace and elegance in all that she did.

Our thoughts go out to Annabel Schofield’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.