Chuck Norris Cause of Death: Legendary Actor Dies at 86

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Earlier this week, we revealed that legendary actor Chuck Norris was hospitalized.

At the time, the only explanation was a “medical incident.” He was said to be in good spirits.

Now, his family has delivered a grim update.

Norris has passed away at the age of 86.

Actor Chuck Norris poses during a book signing for his new book “Against All Odds” at Borders Books on October 4, 2004. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Chuck Norris has died

On Friday, March 20, Norris’ Instagram account delivered a lengthy update about this loss.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” the caption began.

This means that he passed away early on Thursday, March 19 — at a time when all reports believed him to be alive in the hospital.

“While we would like to keep the circumstances private,” the family asked.

The statement assured: “Please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

The statement went on “To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength.”

Norris’ family clarified: “To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

In the caption, the statement praised: “He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved.”

The Norris family added: “Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

Continuing, the statement expressed: “While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him.”

On Friday, March 20, Chuck Norris’ family announced his sudden passing. (Image Credit: Instagram)

His family is including fans in their grief

“The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him,” the statement gushed.

“And,” the Norris caption affirmed, “our family is truly thankful for it.”

They assured followers: “To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

Celebrity deaths are sometimes instances where family closes ranks, highlighting the differences between the parasocial bond that fans imagine and their own raw grief.

Clearly, the Norris family has gone in the other direction — including fans in mourning the actor.

The sun is setting, and Chuck Norris is gazing into the distance. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The statement continued: “We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization.”

We here at THG reported on that earlier in the week. At the time, it did not sound dire.

“And,” the Norris family expressed, “we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.”

They made a request: “As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time.”

In conclusion, they wrote: “Thank you for loving him with us. With love, The Norris Family.”

While advertising his own brand of dog food, Chuck Norris looks into the camera. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This is a tremendous loss

At present, we do not know Norris’ cause of death — except that it presumably stemmed from the undisclosed “medical event” that hospitalized him.

He is survived by Gena O’Kelley, his second wife. The two married in 1998.

Norris had two sons, Eric and Mike, three daughters, Dakota, Danilee, and Dina. He also boasted numerous grandchildren.

On top of that, he had millions of fans over his decades-spanning career, whether of his films or of Walker, Texas Ranger or simply of the early-2000s memes.

The world is a different place without him.