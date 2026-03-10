Jenelle Evans Sent Son Jace to Psychiatric Hospital After He Learned She Was Back With …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in the summer of 2025, Jenelle Evans sent her teenage son Jace back to North Carolina to live with his grandmother.

Jenelle remained in Las Vegas, where she allegedly blocked Jace on social media — a real Mother of the Year moment.

These days, Jenelle is back with her abusive ex, David Eason, and it seems that she was so upset by Jace’s reaction to the news that she had him committed.

Jenelle Evans and her oldest son, Jace Evans, on Teen Mom. (Image Credit: MTV)

According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jace was “infuriated to find out that Jenelle was back with David.”

“Jace was very upset, and Barbara called Jenelle about it and told her. That’s when cops were called and Jace was taken to a local hospital,” The Ashley’s source continued.

Jace’s reaction is entirely reasonable, of course.

David has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation in connection with incidents involving Jace.

And in requesting a restraining order against her ex, Jenelle told the authorities that she and her children were terrified of David’s violent tendencies.

Jenelle Evans has a very poor relationship with son Jace. (Instagram)

And now Jace is reportedly being punished for getting upset at the news that his mother has welcomed the family’s alleged abuser back into their lives.

“Jenelle asked that Jace be committed to a facility long-term,” the source claims.

“She wants Jace to be institutionalized. She is also, as an alternative if long-term commitment can’t happen, trying to get the court to allow her male friend in North Carolina to get Jace. It makes absolutely no sense.”

Yes, Jenelle allegedly wants Jace to be long-term institutionalized for the crime of being angry that his mother is endangering herself and her children.

“All this time, Jenelle is portraying that she is just giving Jace ‘his privacy’ and acting involved in his life, but in reality she put him in the hospital and doesn’t want him speaking out,” says the source.

Jenelle Evans lost it during a an old road rage incident. This is footage from the incident. (MTV)

“He had every right to get upset that his mom is back with the man she promised Jace and the other kids she’d never go back to,” the insider continued. adding:

“While Jace was in the hospital, she was out with David in Vegas, going out to eat, having him take her OnlyFans photos and enjoying life, while the child that gave her fame and everything is suffering. He’s furious and rightfully so.”

The insider says that Jenelle might be seeking to discredit Jace, who is reportedly set to testify in David’s upcoming trial.

“Now that Jenelle is back with David she doesn’t want him to end up convicted of the crimes,” the source said.

Jenelle Evans in a screen grab from an episode of Teen Mom 2 before she got fired. (MTV)

Across social media, Jenelle is receiving an avalanche of justified criticism, including some harsh words from her estranged sister, Ashleigh, who accused Jenelle of selling her version of Jace’s story to TMZ.

“I’m at the point right now where I don’t give 2F’s. I’m sick and tired of my sister selling stories with her lowlife friends for cash making lies about my family especially the children drama everyone’s so tired of her. She needs a real reality check… there’s no arguing w/an evil POS sister,” Ashleigh wrote (via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup), adding:

“My nephew wants nothing to do with my sister Jenelle because of what his mother has done to him and betrayed him.

“Jenelle canceled his medical insurance last year abandoned him refused to do medical treatment for him while [he was] living with my mom. Other family has medical insurance for him because Jenelle refuses to step up and be a mom. She abandoned him such a shame.”

Jenelle said she was moving to Vegas in part to escape the drama of her checkered past.

Unfortunately, she’ll still be herself no matter where she resides.