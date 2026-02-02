Jeffrey Epstein’s Secret Child Revealed In Email From Sarah Ferguson: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Friday, the Justice Department released a massive collection of photos and documents related to its investigation into deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Numerous public figures were mentioned in the files, including Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

And one message from Ferguson is receiving special attention, as it may have revealed that Epstein became a father before his death in 2019.

Jeffrey Epstein poses for a sex offender mugshot after being charged with procuring a minor for prostitution on July 25, 2013 in Florida. (Photo by Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images)

“Don’t know if you’re still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy,” Ferguson wrote in September of 2011, referring to Andrew by his formal title, Duke of York.

“Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx.”

In an email sent just ten minutes later, there was an abrupt change in tone, as Ferguson chastised Epstein for failing to keep in touch.

“You have disappeared. I did not even know you were having a baby,” she wrote (via Radar Online), adding:

Sarah Ferguson waves as she attends the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 20, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply [sic]. More than you will know.”

We’ve known for quite some time that Epstein and Ferguson were friends.

The former Duchess of York was recently forced to apologize when it was revealed that she had remained in contact with Epstein after he was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Ferguson had previously claimed that she ended the friendship after learning of Epstein’s conviction.

This latest batch of emails not only confirms that they remained in contact, it also seems to suggest that Ferguson was the one who pursued a friendship with Epstein.

A protest group called “Hot Mess” hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

“You are a legend,” Ferguson gushed in one email.

“I really don’t have the words to describe my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me.”

The files contain no other evidence that Epstein had a child, so it’s possible that Ferguson had been misinformed.

The child would be in his teens at this point, and Ferguson’s email is the first known mention of him.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.