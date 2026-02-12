Sarah Ferguson Complains 'I Need Money' Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sarah Ferguson is in a tough spot.

Like so many other powerful people, Ferguson’s name appears in the Epstein files multiple times.

And we now know that she enjoyed quite a close relationship with the deceased sex trafficker.

Sarah, Duchess of York arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Emails between Ferguson and Epstein reveal that she lied when she claimed that she had cut off contact with him after his 2008 conviction of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

One exchange indicates that Sarah took her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to have lunch with Epstein just five days after his release from prison.

Not surprisingly, Ferguson has been dropped by the charities she was working with, and her contract to write a children’s book has been canceled.

Now, it seems, the 66-year-old former duchess (when her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, was stripped of his titles, Sarah lost hers as well) is reportedly worried about how she’s going to make ends meet.

Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York speaks as she attends day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“I need to get back to work. I need money,” Ferguson recently remarked to a friend, according to The Daily Mail.

Now, Sarah’s not talking about getting a job in an office.

No, she’s planning to make a comeback and continue earning money on the strength of her fame.

And it seems she’s aware that in order for that to happen, she would first need to sever all ties with her disgraced ex.

Yes, Sarah once described herself and Andrew as “the happiest divorced couple in the world.”

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is seen in the Royal Box prior to the Gentlemen’s Singles first round match between Fabio Fognini of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

But more recently, she reportedly told a friend, “When I come back I am going to have to put some distance between myself and Andrew.”

Now, if you’re thinking “too little, too late,” you’re not alone.

In fact, it seems that Sarah is currently persona non grata in her old social circles.

“Sarah is upset that their names have apparently been taken off the guest lists for red-carpet and charity events,” says the source.

But all hope is not lost. You see, Sarah knew Jeffrey Epstein like few others. In one of her emails, she revealed that Epstein had a secret child, a fact that’s seemingly not mentioned anywhere else in the files.

So if Sarah wants to cash in, she could always just write a scathing tell-all memoir.