Dakota Mortensen Claims Taylor Frankie Paul Attacked Him Again Last Month, Files For …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Less than 24 hours after ABC pulled the plug on Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette, the embattled reality star is facing yet another allegation.

Taylor’s season was pulled after video of her assaulting then-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen went viral.

Now, Mortensen has filed a restraining order against Taylor, alleging that she was physically abusive toward him on two separate incidents last month.

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’ (Hulu/YouTube)

According to court documents, Dakota filed the protective order petition in Utah on March 19.

TMZ reports that the two incidents Mortensen refers to in his petition took place on February 23 and 24.

The first fight allegedly broke out while Dakota was visiting Taylor and their 2-year-old son at her home.

Dakota claims that Taylor choked him, shoved him into a window, and struck him at least once.

He adds that Taylor’s “emotionally volatile” actions woke up their son and that she was threatening to harm herself.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Mortensen says he called 911 for help, but that Taylor “pressured and manipulated” him into falsely telling the dispatcher that their son was sick and ending the call.

He claims that Taylor’s “aggressive behavior” continued from there, so he took the child home for his safety.

Elsewhere in his filing, he claims that the aggression continued the following night when Taylor threw his phone at a wall and tried to physically prevent him from leaving her house.

Mortensen says he’s seeking legal protection for both himself and the former couple’s young son.

The filing comes as authorities continue to investigate allegations made by both parties about previous domestic violence incidents.

Police have confirmed that the case remains open and that claims have been made “in both directions.”

Taylor Paul attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Mortensen’s decision to pursue a restraining order signals escalating concern about safety — particularly when it comes to their child.

Both sides have pushed back against the narrative surrounding the situation. Mortensen’s representatives say his priority is protecting his child and maintaining stability.

Meanwhile, Paul has alleged that she experienced abuse within the relationship and has emphasized that she is focused on her children and moving forward.

At this point, the restraining order request is just one part of an ongoing legal process.

A hearing is expected in the coming weeks, where a judge will determine whether the order will be granted and what conditions may be imposed.

For now, the situation remains unresolved — and deeply serious.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.