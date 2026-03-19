Taylor Frankie Paul Breaks Silence on ‘Bachelorette’ Cancelation: I Am a …

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As we previously reported, Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette has been canceled by ABC just days before its scheduled premiere.

The decision follows the release of footage that showed Taylor assaulting then-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

Now, the embattled Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star has broken her silence on this shocking turn of events.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends the Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

“Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security,” Paul said through a spokesperson, adding (via People):

“After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

Taylor’s rep went on to suggest that Mortensen leaked the allegations to the press in order to ruin her career, an allegation he has denied.

“There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives,” the statement continued.

Taylor Paul attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”

Disney stunned Bachelor Nation when it announced its decision on Thursday afternoon.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said in a statement.

The footage released today showed Taylor throwing a chair at Dakota and hitting her 5-year-old son by mistake. Dakota has also addressed the situation through a spokesperson:

“His number one priority here is protecting [their 2-year-old son], Ever,” his rep said on Wednesday, adding:

Taylor Paul attends the 2025 TIME100 Creators Launch Party at Gansevoort Rooftop on July 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

“He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor.

“It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well.”

The rep went on to confirm that Mortensen was not the one who made these allegations public.

“He was just hoping that if he says nothing, as he usually does, it would go away. He’s never done any kind of sit-down interview about his side,” the spokesperson continued.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.