Mikayla Matthews Reveals Health Battle, Chronic Illness

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It’s been a rough week for MomTok.

(And for The Secret Wives of Mormon Wives. And for The Bachelorette.)

SWOMW star Mikayla Matthews is delivering a pretty serious health update.

Her chronic illness has been absolutely devastating.

Appearing on ‘The Squeeze,’ Mikayla Matthews discusses her childhood trauma and how it shapes her adult life. (Image Credit: YouTube)

How does she cope with being a working mom?

Mikayla took to her Instagram Story to answer questions, sharing a serious health update in the process.

One follower asked how she deals with everyday stress from being a working mom and raising her kids.

She began her reply simply: “I don’t.”

Mikayla explained: “I’m genuinely just barely surviving.”

She admitted: “There’s no one piece of advice that will apply to anyone, EXCEPT take time for yourself.”

In her Instagram Story, Mikayla Matthews opened up about how she deals with being a working mom: she doesn’t. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Mikayla elaborated upon her advise, writing: “Don’t forget your hobbies or what you like to do for YOU.”

She confessed: “The mom guilt has eaten me alive.” Oh no!

“Chronic illness is all-consuming,” Mikayla lamented. “And I haven’t been able to show up as the mom I want to be for the last couple [of] years.”

She has made references to chronic illness in the past, but avoided getting specific.

“I just want to feel like myself again,” Mikayla expressed. She then praised mothers in general as her “hero.” So sweet!

What is CIRS?

In another post, Mikayla explained that her chronic illness is Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS).

“I’ll be sharing more soon about my journey with mold illness, moving out of my house,” she listed.

“And,” Mikayla continued, “the postpartum guilt I struggled with while going through such a massive health flare filming that wasn’t included in the show.”

She also wrote about how CIRS “has ruined just everything in my body. Nerves, skin, hair, brain, gut, liver, hormones, etc.”

Mikayla cited how she has turned down numerous opportunities because of this health battle — especially her skin.

On her Instagram Story, Mikayla Matthews delved into her health battle and how many opportunities she’s declined. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome is a wide-ranging immune response.

Essentially, prolonged exposure — usually to mold or to another fungus, such as one would get in a building with extensive water damage — causes your immune system to flare up.

This sounds somewhat similar to what Tori Spelling and her family endured in early 2023.

You may remember that the Spellings fled their rental home due to a serious mold problem, and subsequently underwent health scans to assess the long-term damage.

One of the most dangerous effects can be inflammation of the brain. But, ultimately, CIRS can impact many organs, and the effects can linger long after the exposure ends.

Former teenage mother Mikayla Matthews speaks on the trailer for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Image Credit: Hulu)

‘Life doesn’t have to stop’

“I want you guys that are in similar situations to feel seen,” Mikayla told her fans and followers.

“And,” she continued, she wants them to “know that life doesn’t have to stop when s–tty things are happening to you.”

She’s right!

We wish her, and anyone battling similar symptoms (whether they are aware of the illness or not), the very best.

And Mikayla sharing her story is a great reminder that there’s much more to SLOMW than the explosive, upsetting drama.