Tommy DeCarlo Cause of Death: Boston Lead Singer Was 60

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today.

Tommy DeCarlo, the lead singer of the legendary rock band Boston, has passed away.

He was just 60 years old.

Boston lead singer Tommy DeCarlo has died at the age of 60. (YouTube)

The singer — who joined Boston in 2007 following the death of the group’s original singer — had been battling brain cancer.

News of DeCarlo’s death comes courtesy of a Facebook post written by his children.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026,” they wrote (via Page Six), adding:

“After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end.

“During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends and fans respect our family’s privacy as we grieve and support one another. Rest in peace, Dad.”

DeCarlo revealed that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer in September of 2025.

At the time, his loved ones documented his struggles on a GoFundMe page launched to help cover medical expenses.

“He amazed us by recovering from the surgery and beginning treatment, but before he could complete it, he had another brain bleed and was hospitalized from November 27th to December 27th,” they wrote.

Boston is one of the most successful bands in recent rock history, with hits like “More Than a Feeling”, “Peace of Mind”, “Foreplay/Long Time”, “Rock and Roll Band”, “Smokin'”, “Don’t Look Back”, “A Man I’ll Never Be”, “Hitch a Ride”, “Party”, “Amanda”, and “Feelin’ Satisfied”.

DeCarlo was selected as the band’s new frontman after singer Brad Delp died by suicide in 2007.

He recounted his experiences in a 2021 biographical audiobook titled Unlikely Rockstar — The Tommy DeCarlo Story.

Our thoughts go out to Tommy’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.