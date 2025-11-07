Dak Prescott Breaks Silence on Marshawn Kneeland Death

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Thursday, the sports world was shocked to learn that Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland had passed away at the age of 24.

No official cause of death has been given, but it looks as though Kneeland took his own life, a narrative that’s become tragically common among NFL stars.

There’s still a great deal that we don’t know about the situation, but numerous friends, fans, and colleagues of Kneeland’s have already expressed their condolences publicly.

Marshawn Kneeland #DL41 of the Western Michigan Broncos speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Cowboys QB opens up about loss of Marshawn Kneeland

The long list of mourners includes Kneeland’s Dallas Cowboys teammates, like Dak Prescott, who shared his thoughts on the tragedy during a field dedication ceremony at his alma mater, Haughton High School in Louisiana

“Tragic loss,” Prescott said, adding:

“I hurt. Heavy, heavy heart today. I hurt for Marshawn, I hurt for his family, I hurt for his girlfriend. I hurt for every single one of my teammates. It’s just a pain that you don’t wish upon anybody. You wish none of us had to go through this.”

Prescott did not confirm any details about Kneeland’s cause of death, but he did encourage his audience to look after one another and be protective of their mental health.

He called Thursday a “triggering day for many reasons.”

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on August 22, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

“Hug and love on those that you do, Prescott said (via People magazine).

Circumstances of Kneeland’s death remain mysterious

Kneeland’s death was confirmed on Thursday morning, via a statement from the Cowboys organization:

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the team said.

“Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Police responded to a welfare call at Marshawn Kneeland’s residence on Wednesday night but were unable to contact anyone inside the home.

According to 911 audio obtained by TMZ, Kneeland’s girlfriend told police that “he is armed and has a history of mental illness” and that she was worried he would “end it all.”

At one point in the call, a 911 operator says that members of Kneeland’s family received “a group text saying goodbye”

She added that Kneeland’s loved ones were “concerned about his welfare.”

Police in Frisco, Texas say that Kneeland was involved in a pursuit around 10:39 PM on Wednesday night.

He evaded troopers after an attempt to pull him over for a traffic violation and proceeded to crash his car and flee on foot.

Kneeland’s body was reportedly found inside a portable toilet at around 1:30 am.

Our thoughts go out to Marshawn Kneeland’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.