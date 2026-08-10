Vicki Gunvalson EXPLODES at Teresa Giudice, Offers to Teach Her a 'Lesson' on 'Ultimate Girls Trip'

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In retrospect, the explosive clash between Vicki Gunvalson and Teresa Giudice was inevitable.

And it’s also arguably the point of Ultimate Girls Trip.

Teresa was opening up about one of the darkest times in her life — her stint behind bars.

Vicki’s explosive reactions shocked even their fellow Housewives.

Vicki Gunvalson attends as the cast of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” appear on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on August 05, 2026. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

‘I never want to know any of this!’

During the August 9 episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, Teresa told the confessional cameras that there have been real downsides.

“The past 15 years, I know everybody thinks ‘I’m on TV and it’s so fun,'” she said during the Season 6 premiere. “It’s not fun.”

She is of course referring to her 11 months of incarceration.

She spoke with Porsha Williams, Kyle Richards, Luann de Lesseps, and more, explaining what cost her her freedom — and, in a sense, her whole family — from her point of view.

“I’ve gone away,” Teresa recalled. “I signed a refinance that my ex-husband told me to sign, he used my credit. Never in a million years did I think I was going to go to jail for that.”

Teresa Giudice opens up about going “away” and says that her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, didn’t pay taxes for 10 years. Vicki’s reaction is a little much, as she says Teresa might get a financial lesson later on. In response to Vicki, Porsha says in her confessional, “Teresa is… pic.twitter.com/9nlAtuMcHP — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) August 10, 2026

Teresa continued, continuing to express her belief that her ex-husband, Joe, dragged her into trouble.

“He didn’t pay taxes for 10 years. So the government came knocking on our door,” she expressed.

Sometimes, people in dire financial straights have to put off payments that then balloon. But the Giudice family in this time was not only making money, but flaunting their wealth on reality television.

Vicki’s odd and childish response sounded almost like boredom, as she snapped: “I never want to know any of this!” Oh boy.

“I pay my taxes on time, all the time, no penalties, no interest, no nothing,” Vicki bragged for some reason. “You might have a financial lesson later sometime this week.”

‘I might be flipping her off this boat’

Numerous Housewives jumped to Teresa’s defense. Vicki was being super weird.

After all, Teresa was opening up about a vulnerable moment.

She was also pointing out that her ex-husband, Joe Guidice, dragged her name and money into alleged mortgage fraud.

(Joe served 41 months behind bars and then was deported to Italy, a country that he had never known.)

With that in mind, it’s a little odd for Vicki, of all people, to blame a woman whose man led her astray. (Anyone else remember Brooks Ayers?)

“I get what she’s saying,” Vicki eventually conceded. “You were the product of what happened.”

She argued: “But it gets complicated when there’s a business involved, and you always have to file your taxes.”

That’s not bad advice. But most people are not unreasonable for trusting a spouse to handle these matters.

“If Vicki keeps poking the bear,” Teresa told the camera, “who knows I might be flipping her off this boat. We don’t know.”

Careful, Vicki Gunvalson — Teresa Giudice might blow a casket.