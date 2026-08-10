Britney Spears Warns Fans After Weeks of Alarming 'Droopy' Eye: 'You Can't Trust Anyone!'

Reading Time: 2 minutes

You’ll want to listen to Britney Spears.

We don’t just mean her music, to which most of us have been regularly listening for the past three decades, give or take.

She has some eye-opening medical advice based upon her own harrowing experience.

“You can’t trust anyone,” she warns her fans after describing prolonged symptoms that caused one eye to droop.

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016. (Photo Credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

‘It’s just now starting to raise up and be normal again’

On Friday, August 7, Britney took to her Instagram page to share a warning with her followers.

She urged fans to “be careful with your bodies.”

Britney illustrated her own droopy eye — a symptom that has only just now abated, following about a month.

According to the pop superstar, a doctor had “put so much Botox in this left eye that it drooped down like that.”

She then illustrated her meaning, as you can see in the video.

“And it’s just now starting to raise up and be normal again,” Britney revealed after weeks of the same symptom.

Though she voluntarily shared this with the public, she admitted that the whole experience felt “so embarrassing.”

She went on to caution her fans against repeating her mistake.

“Girls, you have to be careful if you do Botox,” Britney warned.

“These people and these doctors,” she explained, “they can really f–k your eyes up.”

‘You can’t trust anyone!’

Britney specified that her eye was droopy for a period of about “four weeks’ or so.

“Be careful with these people,” she urged.

“They try to change, like, your face and try to, like, f–k things up,” Britney added.

With rare exceptions, anyone doing cosmetic work is likely hoping for a positive result.

That does not mean that they will always get one. Accidents happen, from faulty products to user error to allergies and beyond.

“Be careful with your bodies,” Britney encouraged her fans.

“Because it’s yours,” she pointed out, “and you own it. So, that’s it.”

Britney has made other body-positive statements recently, including in the (above) Instagram post, where her caption mentioned that the photo was not worth what she put herself through to look like that.

On the topic of cosmetic work, she again cautioned: “You can’t trust anyone!!!”

Wise words.