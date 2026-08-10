Taylor Frankie Paul Explains DCFS Incident, Shares Off-Putting Celebration of Probation Ending

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Last month, a conspicuous leaked filing revealed that DCFS asked for Taylor Frankie Paul’s kids to be classified as “abused, neglected, or dependent.”

Social workers cited a specific incident while requesting an guardian ad litem for all three minors.

Now, Taylor is explaining her side of what happened.

She is also weirding out even her supporters by posting AI slop. She gets a lot of hate, but when fans are expressing concern, it’s smart to listen!

Taylor Paul attends the 2025 TIME100 Creators Launch Party at Gansevoort Rooftop on July 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

‘I was emotional’

DCFS described an incident when 8-year-old Indy had to change her younger sibling’s diaper after Taylor allegedly “stormed out” while feeling frustrated.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Taylor offered her side of the story.

“I was emotional and I was like, ‘Let me take a step outside,'” she recalled.

“So I went to go take a breather, which I think would be the correct thing to do to de-escalate emotions,” Taylor explained.

She clarified that she did not depart, adding: “I would never leave someone in my home unattended.”

When it comes to Indy walking the sad path that many overly-put-upon eldest kids (especially daughters) have before, Taylor also had an explanation.

She said that Indy “likes to help.”

Taylor characterized her daughter as being in her “mummy’s helper” phase.

It is extremely common for many children to seek approval from a parent and to want to be helpful. Those are also great traits from adults!

But when an eldest sibling takes on parental responsibilities, it is not unreasonable for people to express concern. Just because overly-put-upon eldest kids (especially daughters) are common does not mean that they should shoulder this burden.

In an Instagram post, Taylor Frankie Paul’s caption updated followers as she shares what she has learned about abuse’s different forms and her own experiences as a victim. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘I also strongly believe intention and context matters’

In a follow-up Instagram video, Taylor discussed how much she has learned about domestic abuse, including coercive control, alongside a caption.

“Reminder I never claimed complete innocence,” Taylor noted. “In fact I am looking forward to sharing my faults because I believe that’s the very issue of what keeps people stuck and silent.”

She added: “Those who feel guilt are trying to understand what is happening and questioning their own self.”

Not incorrectly, she expressed: “I also strongly believe intention and context matters when it comes to domestic violence situations.” That is often, but not always, true.

Taylor concluded: “And correction the 4th of July I was alone music turned up and the 24 of July (fireworks in Utah) was helping my son understand those loud noises aren’t coming for us.”

Taylor’s probation has come to an end, and she has found the weirdest and most off-putting way to celebrate.

Taking to her Instagram page, she is occasionally posting gross AI-generated slop.

Some are images showing Taylor in a courthouse. She has also apparently printed and framed slop depicting a white version of Jesus, the central figure of her religious beliefs.

All told, this is not as big of a scandal as she faced earlier this year.

But some of her supporters are arguing (even in her own comments) that it’s not a good sign — and may be a cry for help.