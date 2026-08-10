Jax Taylor Blasts Ex Stassi Schroeder: 'She Put Her Husband and Kids on the Back Burner'

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Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder is the star of a new Hulu reality show that documents her life as a wife, mother, and bestselling author.

Meanwhile, Jax Taylor is banging his ex-wife’s friend and trying to maintain partial custody of his young son.

Needless to say, the exes took very different paths post-Vanderpump.

Stassi Schroeder attends the 19th Annual L’OrÃ©al Paris Women Of Worth Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 21, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

And in a hilarious turn of events, Jax recently criticized Stassi for her life choices.

In a Cameo video shared by Bravo and Cocktails, a fan asked Jax about Stassi and her new series, House of Stassi.

And while he made it clear that he still has plenty of admiration for his former girlfriend, he wasn’t exactly complimentary when it came to her performance as a wife and mother.

“I think Stassi is an amazing person, I think she’s strong, I think she’s smart, I think she’s intelligent, I just don’t think she’s the best wife,” Jax said.

He went on to suggest that Beau deserves a partner who is more attentive to his feelings.

“I think Beau [Clark] deserves somebody that just cares about his feelings a little bit more,” Jax added.

To his credit, Jax acknowledged that he probably isn’t exactly the most qualified person to critique someone else’s marriage.

“I mean, I’m the wrong person to talk when it comes about marriage,” he admitted.

Still, Jax said his opinion was based largely on what he has seen on House of Stassi.

“I just think Stassi’s just very career-driven and I think she puts her husband and her kids on the back burner,” he said.

Jax attempted to clarify that he doesn’t view Stassi’s ambition as a bad thing. In fact, he praised her for being focused on her career and described that aspect of her personality as a positive.

But he believes there’s a downside when that ambition comes at the expense of family life.

“If you’re focused on your career and you’re a boss bitch, then, you know, that’s a positive thing,” Jax said. “You put your kids, your husband on the back burner, then it’s not a good thing.”

And, just like that, Jax Taylor had apparently become a marriage counselor.

Jax’s comments come as Stassi and Beau’s marriage has become one of the central storylines of House of Stassi.

The couple’s relationship struggles have already prompted plenty of discussion among viewers, with Beau getting emotional while describing how disconnected he had become from his wife.

“I’m trying to balance wanting her to have her space and to be able to not stress out when she’s working,” he says on the show. “But then also I’m sitting here, and I’m angry and resentful.”

He later described their relationship as feeling more like that of roommates.

Stassi has acknowledged that she and Beau have had plenty of difficult conversations about their marriage since filming wrapped.

But while their marriage might not be perfect, they’re probably not looking for advice from Jax freakin’ Taylor.