Is Christina Haack Engaged AGAIN? Here’s How She Explains Her New Bling

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Is that an engagement ring?

Christina Haack has never gone this long without being married since the public first knew her.

Now, after about a year and a half with her new man, is it time?

She recently stepped out wearing a Cartier ring on that finger. What does she have to say for herself?

Christina Haack attends HGTV’s first-ever event at the Bachelor Mansion to Celebrate “Bachelor Mansion Takeover” at The Bachelor Mansion on March 12, 2026. Notice that ring on her finger? (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for HGTV)

There’s a ring, and presumably a story behind it

Recently, headlines have speculated about Christina’s relationship status.

The ring on her left ring finger — typically the finger that houses an engagement ring, a wedding band, or both — had drawn eyes.

HGTV viewers have seen her marriages to Tarek El Moussa, to Ant Anstead, and worst of all, to Josh Hall.

More recently, she has been dating Christopher Larocca. They began dating in autumn 2024.

It is only natural that fans would wonder if they are engaged. But some may have jumped the gun.

During the fifth episode of ‘The Flip Off,’ Christina Haack faces off with her competition. (Image Credit: HGTV)

On Sunday, March 15, Christina Haack took to her Instagram Story to call out a headline.

“Christina Haack flashes a ring on her wedding finger as she says she WOULD get married again… after 3 divorces,” read a headline.

Sure enough, she was sporting a ring in the photo.

The photo stemmed from Christina’s attendance of a March 12 event, HGTV’s Bachelor Mansion Takeover.

Christina’s response? An eyeroll emoji alongside the words: “Bad reporting.”

Addressing the confessional camera on ‘The Flip Off,’ Christina Haack discusses her miscalculations. (Image Credit: HGTV)

So what’s with the ring?

To be clear, Christina was wearing a ring at the event.

In her Story post, she explained that it was a special piece of jewelry — one that she had purchased for herself, years ago.

“That ring (that I’ve worn for almost 10 years) is a Cartier love ring (a gift to myself) with my kids’ initials,” she shared.

“And ‘Marriage is just not on my radar right now,’ was my exact quote,” Christina specified.

Oof!

During the first teaser trailer for The Flip Off, star Christina Haack tells her ex-husband that she has just officially split with her most recent husband. (Image Credit: HGTV)

From 2009 until their very public split in 2018, Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa.

Later in 2018, she and Ant Anstead married, splitting in 2021.

In 2021, she married Joshua Hall.

That pretty famously did not last, as we have all witnessed from their very public and contentious divorce.

This relationship with Christopher Larocca is the longest — by far — that the public has seen her go without being married. That is very wise of her.

On ‘The Flip Off,’ Christina Haack voices the feeling that her most recent ex is hoping to ‘retire’ off of her after their marriage, which spanned less than three years. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Everyone needs time to be themselves

Christina’s fans are hoping that she will take some time to be herself for a while before she remarries — if she remarries at all.

She has admitted to doing some “stupid things,” romantically speaking, since her split with Tarek.

(That’s not a nice way to refer to Josh … we’re joking!)

No one’s saying (where we’ve seen, anyway) that Christopher isn’t a good dude or potential marriage material.

It’s just that Christina doesn’t need a husband, right? Fans don’t think so, anyway. But ultimately, only she gets to decide that.