‘The Bachelorette’ Loses Major Advertiser Over Taylor Frankie Paul Allegations

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For ABC, the timing couldn’t be worse.

Less than one week before Taylor Frankie Paul’s debut as The Bachelorette, the reality TV vet — who got her start on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — is at the center of a growing scandal.

Paul and ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen are being investigated for domestic abuse, and the situation is so serious that Secret Lives producers decided to shut down production.

Taylor Paul attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Now, ABC might be at the start of a mass exodus of advertisers. TMZ is now reporting that Cinnabon has ended its promotional partnership with The Bachelorette in response to Taylor’s legal issues.

“Recent developments and allegations surrounding the lead cast member led us to reassess this collaboration as it no longer aligns with our brand values,” the brand said in a statement.

ABC is reluctant to pull the plug on this season, having already invested tens of millions in production and promotion.

But if advertisers continue to bail, they might be left with no choice. And on top of all of this, there’s a chance that Taylor could wind up facing criminal charges.

And in that event, it would be a really bad look for ABC to continue plastering her likeness everywhere as they promote her season of The Bachelorette.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Presentation: Town Hall with the cast of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” at SiriusXM Studios on May 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Authorities have confirmed that the investigation remains open, with allegations reportedly made by both parties following incidents that unfolded in late February.

These days, those closest to Paul are not hiding their concern.

“We’re all worried for Taylor’s well-being,” one source told People, adding that they hope she “gets the help she needs.”

The same report claims that Paul has continued to stay in frequent contact with Mortensen — including late-night calls that sometimes occur between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.

While the nature of those conversations is unclear, the situation has raised eyebrows among those who know her best.

This is not the first time Paul’s relationship with Mortensen has drawn serious attention.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

In 2023, she was arrested following a separate alleged domestic violence incident involving him.

At the time, she faced multiple misdemeanor charges, including assault, after an altercation in which a chair was allegedly thrown and struck her daughter.

She later entered a plea agreement tied to an aggravated assault charge, with other charges dismissed.

Now, with a new investigation underway, those past events are once again part of the broader conversation surrounding her current situation.

Not surprisingly, the men who competed for Taylor’s heart this season are not thrilled with the situation.

“They’re extremely disappointed. They felt betrayed when they found this out because they all went into this to genuinely get to know Taylor,” a source tells People.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.