Justin Timberlake Sues to Conceal Video of DUI Arrest: How Bad Is It?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in June of 2024, Justin Timberlake was arrested on DUI charges.

The news quickly went viral, as did some of the more amusing exchanges between Justin and the arresting officer.

(“This is gonna mess up the tour,” Justin allegedly remarked. When asked, “Which tour?” he reportedly replied, “The world tour.”)

Now, Justin is suing the town of Sag Harbor, New York, in order to prevent the release of video taken during his arrest.

In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

The pop icon appeared in court this week for a preliminary hearing pertaining to the case.

“The harm from public exposure — stigma, harassment, reputational injury, and the permanent loss of privacy — is immediate and irreparable,” Timberlake’s lawyers said in documents filed in Suffolk County Supreme Court (per NBC News).

Suffolk County acting Supreme Court Justice Joseph Farneti has not yet issued a ruling on the matter.

Sag Harbor officials say they had planned to release segments of the video, with other parts held back for the purposes of protecting Justin’s privacy.

“Mr. Timberlake sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prevent the Village from doing so,” said Vincent Toomey, a lawyer for the Village of Sag Harbor.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sag Harbor Mayor Thomas Gardella said that negotiations between the two sides have already begun and the village is “trying to be as transparent as possible.”

Obviously, this court case will continue to attract a great deal of media attention.

And it’s enough to make you wonder how damning this arrest video really is.

In the public relations world, there’s a concept known as the Streisand effect, named for a case in which Barbra Streisand sued to prevent a photo of her house from being published in order to protect her privacy.

The suit wound up drawing more attention to her house and its location than the photo ever would have.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Now, it seems that Justin might be making a similar mistake by suing to prevent the release of this video.

This is probably a miscalculation on his team’s part — unless we would be seeing some seriously damaging stuff in the video.

We don’t want to speculate on what that might be, but it seems that Justin really doesn’t want us to see this footage.

Timberlake’s once sterling reputation has taken a hit in recent years, in part because of his public behavior, and in part because of Britney Spear’s scathing comments about their relationship.

Team JT might be aware that he can’t afford another mini-scandal — but a messy lawsuit is hardly a preferable alternative.