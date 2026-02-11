Teddi Mellencamp Health Update: Is She Finally Cancer-Free?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We all want the good news.

Though things are not quite as bad as they sounded when her father spoke, she is not yet cancer free.

However, Teddi Mellencamp’s latest cancer update explains the fluctuations in good news and bad news about her health that we’ve been hearing.

She’s the first to acknowledge that she’s been suffering.

On 'Jeff Lewis Live' in January 2026, Teddi Mellencamp delivered everything from a health update to Bravo opinions.

On Wednesday, February 11, Teddi spoke to Page Six‘s Virtual Reali-Tea to deliver a health update.

“I think physically, I’m in a good place,” she expressed.

Referring to her father’s alarming comments, she clarified: “I think what he was saying when he said ‘suffering’ is what we don’t often talk about when it comes to cancer.”

Teddi explained that the suffering “is how you feel after all of the surgeries and all of the testing … how your mental state is doing.”

She acknowledged: “And that has been suffering.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

“I’ve been in therapy,” Teddi revealed of how she has worked to cope.

“I’ve been working really hard trying to figure out, find that peace, find that happiness, find that joy, find myself again,” she expressed.

It has now been nearly three-and-a-half years since Teddi disclosed her stage 2 melanoma diagnosis back in October 2022.

Since that time, she has undergone over a dozen surgeries — including last year’s brain surgery — to combat the cancer’s growth.

“Going onto surgery, I didn’t even know what was happening,” Teddi admitted. “I went in thinking I had a headache.”

During a 2020 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp

Is she in remission?

“I was working the Super Bowl with Tamra [Judge] and then the next day I went in to the hospital thinking I had migraines,” Teddi recalled, referring to the 2025 Super Bowl.

“And that’s when they found the tumors in my brain and my lungs,” she detailed.

“So it’s not something that I thought about for months leading up to it,” Teddi clarified. “It’s just, ‘Oh, OK, you’re in surgery the next day.’”

Since then, there has been good news. In October 2025, Teddi reported that there was no longer any detectable trace of cancer in her system.

But does that mean that she’s in remission?

Teddi Mellencamp

As Teddi has previously explained, it will take time — possibly years — before doctors can safely declare that she is in remission.

That is because previously undetected remnants of the cancer can again begin to grow.

Which is what fans had feared had happened after John Mellencamp described her as “suffering” during a recent interview.

“He hates seeing me go through anything,” Teddi explained of her father’s state of mind as he set off alarm bells.

She knows that she has to remain vigilant

“People talk about being strong,” Teddi reflected.

“But sometimes,” she opined, “strength is admitting you’re still figuring it out.”

She’s right about that.

Teddi recently did a stint on The Masked Singer, a show that perpetually feels like a parody of television.

Some people feel that they can best combat cancer by pushing themselves. So long as they don’t overextend themselves, they’re often right.

We hope that Teddi is listening to her doctors and to her body.