Tony Gonzales: Congressman Admits to Affair With Staffer Who Committed Suicide By Fire

For months, Rep. Tony Gonzales (Texas) denied having an affair with Regina Santos-Aviles, the 28-year-old congressional staffer who committed suicide by setting herself on fire last year.

Now, amid a House Ethics Committee investigation into the matter, Gonzales has finally come clean.

Speaking with conservative pundit Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo, Gonzales confessed to the affair, but promptly assured viewers that it’s okay, as God has forgiven him.

“I made a mistake, and I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions,” he told the radio host.

“Since then, I’ve reconciled with my wife, Angel. I’ve asked God to forgive me, which he has, and my faith is as strong as ever,” Gonzales continued, adding:

“I had absolutely nothing to do with her tragic passing. And in fact, I was shocked just as much as everyone else.”

Earlier this week, Gonzales faced off in a primary with challenger Brandon Herrera.

The two advanced to a special election as neither gained the required 50 percent of the vote to secure the nomination.

“2 weeks ago this man called me a liar because I accused him of committing the heinous acts that he just publicly admitted to doing. Is there anyone left who still trusts this now objectively proven liar?” Herrera tweeted in response to Gonzales’ long-delayed confession.

As CBS News reports, the House of Representatives’ code of conduct says lawmakers “may not engage in a sexual relationship with any employee of the House who works under the supervision of the Member.”

The code bans “unwelcome sexual advances or conduct” toward staff.

Gonzales may be on the hook for that as well, as text messages obtained by CBS show that he once asked Santos-Aviles to send him “a sexy pic” and she replied, “This is going too far boss.”

When Santos-Aviles replied, “You don’t really want a hot picture of me.”

In another text, Santos-Aviles, who was also married, wrote to a friend, “I had an affair with our boss and I’m fine.”

During the months when he was still aggressively denying the affair, Gonzales also repeatedly bashed Santos-Aviles’ widow.

Gonzales further alleged that “within hours” of Santos-Aviles’ death, her husband contacted his office to inquire about “her death benefits and how he could gain access to her retirement fund.”

“It was eerie. It was creepy,” Gonzales said.

He also alleged that the widower might have been gay or engaging in an affair himself.

Numerous members of Congress from both parties have called on Gonzales to step down.