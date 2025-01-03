Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested For Domestic Violence (Again)

Former Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan is in trouble with the law yet again.

Multiple outlets have confirmed that the 43-year-old father of seven was taken into custody in Myrtle Beach on New Year’s Day.

Police say they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance, and when they arrived on the scene, they determined that Bryan had been involved in some sort of physical altercation.

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends the premiere of Lionsgate Films’ “America” at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Zachery Ty Bryan Charged With Second Degree Domestic Assault

Details are still scarce, but it seems that some sort of conflict took place at Bryan’s home on the first day of 2025.

A mug shot obtained by TMZ shows what appear to be cuts and scratches on Bryan’s face.

The outlet reports that Bryan is still incarcerated, and his bail has been set at $10,000.

TMZ says they’ve reached out to reps for the actor but have yet to receive a response.

A History of Brushes With the Law

Sadly, this is not the first time that Bryan has wound up in cuffs in recent years.

In fact, he’s been arrested three times in the past 18 months.

As TMZ reports, Bryan was picked up on domestic violence charges in July 2023 in Oregon.

And in February 2024 he was arrested for DUI in California and later charged with a felony.

And his rap sheet doesn’t end there.

In 2020, Bryan was arrested for allegedly strangling his then-girlfriend.

In February of 2021, he reached a plea deal that enabled him to avoid jail time.

Bryan got divorced from wife Carly Matros in 2020. He has reportedly been dating a woman named Johnnie Faye since 2021, but it’s unclear if she had any involvement in this week’s incident.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.