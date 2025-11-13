Zachery Ty Bryan Punched, Threatened to Kill Girlfriend, New Court Documents Allege

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Earlier this year, former Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested for domestic violence.

It was not the first time that the troubled actor had been arrested on similar charges (Bryan was accused of strangling his then-girlfriend in 2020), and many expressed hope that he’d finally be locked up.

That didn’t happen, and Bryan now finds himself in hot water again, as a woman he briefly dated over the summer now claims that he verbally and physically abused her.

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends P.S. ARTS and OneWest Bank’s Express Yourself 2016 at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for P.S. ARTS)

Newly released court documents reveal that Bryan’s alleged actions led to a five-year restraining order.

More shocking allegations leveled at Zachery Ty Bryan

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the trouble began when Bryan and his unidentified victim were lying in bed together, and she playfully bit his nipple.

This action apparently sent Bryan into a violent rage. The victim claims he punched her several times in the head and threatened to kill her.

A few days later, there was another altercation. This time, Bryan allegedly yelled at the victim:

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends P.S. ARTS and OneWest Bank’s Express Yourself 2016 at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for P.S. ARTS)

“Shut the f–k up or I’m gonna shut you up.”

The alleged victim says that Bryan then snatched their dog and locked himself in a room. He also allegedly punched a door so hard that he split the wooden frame.

She also cites a separate incident in which Bryan allegedly sprayed bleach in her dog’s face.

The plaintiff has now been awarded a five-year restraining order that requires Bryan to remain 100 feet away from her and not initiate any contact via phone, mail, or internet.

What’s next for Zachery Ty Bryan?

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends the premiere of Lionsgate Films’ “America” at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Bryan does not appear to be facing any criminal charges at this time.

The woman who filed the latest allegations against Bryan says that they dated for only three months.

Needless to say, the relationship seems to have soured in a hurry.

The restraining order application could lead to a criminal investigation, which would likely spell trouble for Bryan, given his mile-long rap sheet.

In addition to his numerous arrests for violent crimes, Bryan was locked up for DUI in 20254.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.