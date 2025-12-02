Zachery Ty Bryan’s Fiancee Attempted to Run Over ‘Home Improvement’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have yet another shocking report from the life of troubled former child star Zachery Ty Bryan.

Bryan has been arrested six times in the past five years, his most recent brush with the law coming just last week.

Now, we have new details about the incident — and it appears that both Bryan and his fiancée were taken into police custody

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends P.S. ARTS and OneWest Bank’s Express Yourself 2016 at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for P.S. ARTS)

A frightening close call ends with two arrests

According to a press release from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon, officers “responded to a report of reckless endangering in the area of Big Fall Creek Road milepost 5, a popular camping area northeast of Lowell.”

They determined that Bryan and fiancee Johnnie Faye Cartwright had been “driving together” with their three children in the car.

“At some point, Bryan got out of the truck and began walking on Big Fall Creek Road,” reads the report (via Page Six).

“Cartwright then attempted to run over Bryan, crashing the truck with the children inside into the ditch. Bryan was able to move out of the way and avoid injury. No one inside the pickup was injured,” the statement continued.

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends the premiere of Lionsgate Films’ “America” at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Bryan and fiancee were both ‘impaired’ at time of incident, police say

After arriving on the scene, “deputies observed signs [that] both were impaired” and learned that “Bryan was not supposed to be in contact with Cartwright.”

Yes, it seems that Bryan was (almost) the victim here, but because of his long and colorful past, he was also arrested.

Specifically, he was picked up for a probation violation on an original charge of assault in the fourth degree following a domestic violence conviction in 2023.

For her part, Cartwright was arrested for attempted assault in the first degree, three counts of recklessly endangering, and driving under the influence.

Producer Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the Premiere Of “Dark Tourist” at ArcLight Hollywood on August 14, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In the past, Bryan has been open about the “scars” left over from his turbulent childhood and the lingering effects he’s endured as an adult.

“Being thrust into the spotlight at nine years old brought pressures I wasn’t equipped to handle — but that’s no justification for my choices as an adult,” he said last month (prior to this most recent arrest).

Bryan went on to state that he blames his “repeated legal issues” and the fact that he’s “struggled with the lasting effects of early fame, addiction, and poor decision-making.”

No court date has been revealed following Bryan’s latest arrest.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.