Savannah Guthrie Issues Desperate Final Plea to Mother’s Kidnappers: …

As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its third week, her family is growing increasingly desperate for answers.

Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie has issued multiple public pleas to the people responsible for her mother’s abduction.

And Savannah’s latest video might be her most heartbreaking to date.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the ‘Today’ show. (YouTube)

“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken. And I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope. And we still believe,” Savannah says in the video, adding:

“I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it’s never too late. And you’re not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing. And we are here. And we believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being.

“It’s never too late. Bring her home. It’s never too late to do the next right thing.”

The video comes on the heels of a post in which Savannah shared photos of the masked man who was seen at Nancy’s door on the night of her disappearance.

“We believe she is still alive. Bring her home,” Savannah captioned the post.

The video was the first major break in the case, coming when investigators managed to retrieve footage from Nancy’s deactivated Nest camera.

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie‘s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors, including the removal of recording devices,” FBI Phoenix Public Affairs Officer Brooke Brennan said in a statement obtained by People.

Unfortunately, the footage has not led to any arrests.

But there’s reason to be optimistic, as police say that they’ve found DNA evidence on a glove that is believed to have been worn by the man in the video.

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, more than two weeks after being taken from her home. (YouTube)

“The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video,” says the FBI spokesperson.

Police say they now believe that Nancy was taken during a botched robbery, rather than in a planned kidnapping.

The family has received a ransom note demanding $6 million in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return, but they have no way of determining the authenticity of the note.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.