Michelle Pfeiffer Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

Michelle Pfeiffer has been married and divorced during her legendary acting career.

Along the way, she had a few Dangerous Liaisons that didn’t involve tying the knot.

From John Malkovich to Kevin Costner, some of acting’s biggest names are notches on her bedpost.

Where do things stand today?

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer attends “Oh. What. Fun.” premiere at the Alice Tully Hall in New York on December 2, 2025. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

Michelle Pfeiffer’s first husband was Peter Horton

Before rising to the household name status that she has enjoyed for decades, Michelle Pfeiffer attended an acting class that Milton Katselas taught.

There, she met another young actor, Peter Horton. The to began dating, and things became serious.

In 1981, Pfeiffer and Horton married in Santa Monica. This was right before she discovered that she’d landed the lead role in Grease 2. (Literally; she found out on their honeymoon)

She and Horton worked together. He directed her in One Too Many in 1985, where she played the high school girlfriend of Val Kilmer. In 1987, she and Horten played a couple in John Landis’ comedy compilation, Amazon Women on the Moon. (Fortunately, their skit did not involve any helicopters)

In 1988, they separated. Two years later, Michelle Pfeiffer and Peter Horton were divorced. Horton would later blame their careers for how their marriage fell apart.

In 1988, John Malkovich And Michelle Pfeiffer Star In The Movie “Dangerous Liaisons.” (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

John Malkovich

Pfeiffer co-starred in 1988’s Dangerous Liaisons adaptation. (If you’re unfamiliar, it’s just the original version of Cruel Intentions — with French aristocrats instead of mean New York youths)

As sometimes happens with people who work closely together at unusual hours, they developed an intense bond.

Awkwardly, Malkovich was still married to Glenne Headly, his first wife. And Pfeiffer and Peter Horner had not yet divorced, though clearly their marriage was winding to a close.

Affairs are complicated. So are on-again, off-again entanglements between actors.

Eventually, Pfeiffer and Malkovich parted ways — but reportedly remain cordial, at least.

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer acts in a scene from “Married to the Mob,” May 15, 1988. (Photo Credit: Liaison)

Fisher Stevens

In 1986, Michelle Pfeiffer (who was years away from being divorced) and actor-slash-producer Fisher Stevens worked together on The Boss’ Wife.

They had originally met when she starred as Olivia in Twelfth Night in the New York Shakespeare Festival production. Stevens had portrayed Sir Andrew Aguecheek.

Over time, sparks flew, and Pfeiffer and Stevens engaged in a three-year romance.

Of course, both were professional actors with busy careers.

They ended up splitting in 1989.

Actor Kevin Costner stands for a photo on the field at Candlestick Park on January 17, 1993. (Photo Credit: George Rose/Getty Images)

Kevin Costner

We could spend all day listing all of Pfeiffer’s big-name entanglements. Almost always, she remains the biggest name in the bunch.

One such memorable connection was Kevin Costner.

The two men when filming the 1992 movie, Love Field.

Unfortunately, there was once again a timing issue — Costner was still married to Cindy Silva. Whoops!

Though their steamy and short-lived romance was memorable, it couldn’t last.

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer and husband David E. Kelley attend Showtime’s FYC Event and Premiere for “The First Lady” on April 14, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

David E. Kelley

In 1993, Michelle Pfeiffer married David E. Kelley. He, too, works in the entertainment industry, as a television writer and producer.

She actually made a small, uncredited cameo in his show, Picket Fences. Kelley wrote To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday, and Pfeiffer portrayed the titular character.

Pfeiffer had already begun the adoption process for newborn Claudia Rose when she met Kelley. In 1994, she gave birth to John Henry Kelley II.

In 2024, Pfeiffer became a grandmother. She only revealed this big news in September 2025.

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley remain married and have not divorced. Sometimes you have to kiss a few frogs — or A-list actors — before you find your prince.