Shia LaBeouf Expecting First Child With Mia Goth Amid Abuse Scandal

Usually, when we bring you news of a celebrity pregnancy, we do so with nothing but excitement and fond wishes for everyone involved.

And to be clear, we hope that actress Mia Goth is happy and healthy, and that her baby will enter the world without incident and brighten her life from the moment of its first breath.

But we would be lying if we said the circumstances surrounding Goth's pregnancy didn't make us a bit apprehensive.

And for the reason why we and so many others are concerned about the situation, you need look no further than the father of Mia's child, Shia LaBeouf.

For more than a decade, LaBeouf was universally acknowledged as one of Hollywood's biggest success stories.

A child star who made the difficult transition to a legitimate career as a leading man, there seemed to be no limit to where the actor's talent might take him.

But in December of 2020, years of reports about LaBeouf's problematic behavior came to a head when former girlfriend FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against him, claiming that she was subjeced to "relentless abuse" throughout their relationship.

LaBeouf has denied "each and every allegation" in Twigs' suit, which is currently pending.

In the year since Twigs made her allegations, LaBeouf has all but disappeared from public view.

But now, it's clear how much his life has changed in that short period of time.

LaBeouf and Goth got married in 2016 after meeting on the set of the controversial Lars Von Triers film Nymphomaniac.

The couple went their separate ways in 2018, amid reports of volatility within the relationship.

"Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," a rep for both parties said at the time.

News of the Goth's pregnancy -- which was confirmed today by People Magazine -- came as a shock to many, as it was not preceded by any news of a reconciliation.

It's unclear at this time, if Shia and Mia are together romantically in addition to expecting a child together.

The actors have seldom been seen in public together in the years since their divorce, but that might be a result of LaBeouf's decision to live a more private life in response to the allegations against him.

LaBeouf has been persona non grata in Hollywood for much of the past year, having been dropped by his talent agency and disavowed by several high-profile friends.

While he has stated that he has plans to fight Twigs' allegations in court, he has also conceded that he is "not in the position to defend any of my actions."

On Twitter and elsewhere, words of congratulations have been mixed with expressions of concern, as Mia prepares to welcome a child into what appears to be a rather precarious situation.

We wish Goth and her baby all the best, and we hope that everyone involved is receiving whatever kind of help they need.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.