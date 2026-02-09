Sherri Shepherd Breaks Silence on Talk Show: Is It Really Over?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sherri Shepherd is not ready to give up.

Not just yet at least.

On Monday, the comedian returned to host her self-titled talk show, Sherri, for the first time since news broke that her syndicated series was going to wrap up later this fall.

The episode was marked Shepherd’s first time back as host since she contracted COVID-19 in early February.

Sherri Shepherd attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on November 3, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

“I know that you have seen the news, and I’m ready to address it,” Shepherd began by telling the audience and viewers at home. “Our show has not been renewed for another season. I wanted to say to y’all, try not to faint or fall out, because healthcare is expensive and none of us have it anymore.”

The veteran star went on to express her gratitude for the “outpouring love” she’s received since this decision went viral, “from the audience, to everybody on social media, to people who stop me in the store and still talk to me despite me not having a wig on, they still talk to me.”

Shepherd continued as follows:

“I want to thank you for laughing and crying with us. Thank you for supporting my unhealthy obsession with Lenny Kravitz. But I’ve got to tell you, when I first started, this show was built on one thing, and what I wanted it built on was joy. The intention of this show, always, was my prayer for you to leave happier than when you came.

“And you know this, I talked about this. It has been my dream to have a talk show, and I’m so grateful I had the chance to do it for four seasons.”

Sherri Shepherd poses for photos during her Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles on November 3, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

It was announced on February 1 that Sherri had been canceled.

The show will continue filming at Chelsea Studios in New York City until the finale episodes air this fall, although Shepherd vowed on air this morning that she’s “not ready to throw in the towel on this show just yet.”

We’re just not really sure what she means by that.

“I’m not. I’m not,” Shepherd said on the topic. “We’re going to be airing episodes all through the fall. And we’re going to continue to fight to keep this show alive in some way, shape, or form. If anybody knows me, they know I’m a fighter. I don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like, but I promise, I am going to continue to spread joy.”

Maybe via a podcast or something? We really don’t know right now.

Sherri Shepherd attends “Tyler Perry’s Straw” New York Screening at The Plaza on June 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The actress concluded the episode’s opening monologue by telling all future guests pPlease don’t be trying nothing crazy” and then joked:

“I don’t want you coming [and] talking about you, in solidarity, want to run across the stage naked.

“My supervisor and producer Norman Baker, he said he’s got plans on streaking on the last day. I want security to watch Norman Baker because I don’t want to see all of that. My best friend, Kym Whitley, said she’s bringing an empty suitcase so she can steal stuff from the green room.

“She said she’s got dibs on all of Whoopi’s shoes in the room. Security, I need you to watch her, too.”

