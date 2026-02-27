Lil Jon’s Son, DJ Young Slade, Drowned During Bad ‘Magic Mushroom’ Trip

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this month, police in Milton, Georgia confirmed that they’d found the remains of 27-year-old Nathan Smith in a pond near his home.

Nathan, who went by DJ Young Slade professionally, was the son of hip hop legend Lil Jon.

Now, we have new information regarding the circumstances that led to his death.

DJ Young Slade attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

According to a report from TMZ, medical examiners have determined that Smith died from “drowning in the setting of psilocybin use.”

Psilocybin is a hallucinogenic compound commonly found in so-called “magic mushrooms.”

Investigators believe that Nathan drowned after fleeing his home while under the influence.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Smith family during this difficult time. The department respectfully asks the community and members of the media to honor the family’s request for privacy as they grieve and navigate this tragedy,” reads a statement from law enforcement (via NBC News).

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother (Nicole Smith) and I are devastated,” Smith’s father, Lil Jon, wrote on Instagram Thursday evening.

“Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted — he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest.”

Below is our original coverage of Nathan’s disappearance:

Disappearance of Nathan Smith Sparks Frantic Search in Georgia

We have troubling news to report out of the Atlanta area:

Lil Jon’s son Nathan Murray Smith — who is professionally known as DJ Young Slade — has reportedly gone missing.

And sources tell TMZ that the disappearance of the 28-year-old is an active police matter.

Slade — legal name Nathan Murray Smith — reportedly ran out of his home on foot earlier this week and hasn’t been seen since.

His family told police he doesn’t have a phone, and he may be disoriented and in need of help.

“Family and friends are concerned for his safety,” the Milton Police Department’s report reads.

Police did not provide any information regarding Slade’s possible reasons for fleeing his home on foot or where he may have been headed.

Nathan Smith aka DJ Young Slade (L) and Lil Jon perform onstage during 97.1 AMP RADIO’s Amplify 2014 concert at the Hollywood Palladium on March 22, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio, Inc.)

Slade — who is described as being 5’9″ and 150 pounds — was last seen near his home in Milton, Georgia, about 30 miles north of Atlanta.

Like his father, Slade is a hip hop DJ and producer.

The father-and-son duo have taken the stage together at numerous live events.

“The family is asking for privacy at this time,” a rep for Lil Jon said in a statement issued moments ago.

“We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe. Thank you.”

Officials are asking anyone who has seen Smith or has any information about Slade’s whereabouts to call the Milton Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line at (678) 297-6300 option 1.

We will continue to update you on this developing story as new information becomes available.