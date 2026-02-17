Savannah Chrisley Reveals Weight, Plans to Lose 25 Pounds (Not with Ozempic)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Savannah Chrisley is sharing her weight loss plans.

In the past, the reality TV personality has opened up about her weight journey and liposuction.

Now, she’s sharing how much she currently weighs and how much she intends to lose.

This time, she’s going on weight loss injections (not Ozempic), but not until she can mitigate some side effects.

Chatting on her podcast with her mother, Savannah Chrisley revealed her weight loss goals and the means by which she intends to reach them. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Why does Savannah Chrisley want to lose weight?

Chrisley Knows Best alum Savannah Chrisley is looking to lose about 25 pounds.

During a recent episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, she delved into her plans to take controversial weight loss injections.

“My weight has always fluctuated. Always,” Savannah shared.

“Like right now, I am almost 160 pounds, probably more than that,” she detailed. “I am 160.”

Savannah added: “I can tell you I don’t have a scale, but I feel how my clothes fit. I am 160.”

As she continued, Savannah shared: “I like my weight to be like 135, around there.”

She acknowledged that she has taken weight-loss medication in the past.

Like so many people, from diabetics to trans folks to those undergoing IVF, Savannah referred to it merely as “my shot.”

She explained that she had stopped taking it because the appetite suppressant effect (and perhaps other side effects) took so much of the joy out of life.

“When I’m on the shot and I can’t eat, I’m like, ‘ugh, I really love food,’” Savannah expressed.

Wearing a red jacket, Savannah Chrisley speaks on the “Unlocked” podcast in early 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Which weight loss medication will she take?

This time, Savannah Chrisley has a plan to hopefully mitigate side effects.

She revealed that she has undergone “a whole panel of blood work.”

The goal was to determine “where all my markers are,” she explained. “I wanna start back my shot,” Savannah expressed.

“I love tirzepatide,” she gushed. That medication is best known by brand names, Mounjaro and Zepbound.

“It doesn’t give me all the side effects that some of these other ones give people,” Savannah explained.

On her podcast, Savannah Chrisley discussed how a person’s appearance can impact their mental health. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“So then I can compare my bloodwork before taking it and after taking it,” Savannah continued.

“And,” she listed, “see where my biological age is, how my A1C is, all those things.”

Savannah didn’t hesitate to volunteer that she isn’t concerned about backlash for using diabetes meds for luxury weight loss, despite the well-deserved controversy.

“People can say what they want,” Savannah said.

That is an unsurprising perspective from someone who spoke at the RNC last year and has two notorious criminals for parents. Polarizing pharmaceuticals don’t even make the Top 10 list for Chrisley controversies.

Savannah Chrisley wears black in early February 2024 while speaking on a podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I don’t wanna lose my ass’

Though she is openly discussing losing nearly one-sixth of her body mass, Savannah Chrisley does have limits on her ambitions.

She joked that she does not want to lose too much because: “I don’t wanna lose my ass.”

Dramatic and rapid weight loss can put a considerable strain upon the body and impact long-term health. But yes, it can also cause people to lose part of their butts, thighs, and breasts.

Weight loss can also cause people to appear older than they are by stripping subtle amounts of fat from the face. But, ultimately, Savannah is the only one whose opinion of her body matters.

Everyone deserves to have the body that they most desire. But there is a balance to find. We hope that any weight loss journey is worth it to the person undergoing it.