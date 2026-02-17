Apple Martin: Daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow EXPELLED for Bullying? Here’s What She …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter get expelled?

And, if so, was it for bullying?

With the rumor circulating, Apple Martin has taken to social media to address the story.

Come to think of it, hasn’t this accusation come up before?

Apple Martin attends the NY premiere of “Marty Supreme” in New York on December 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

Was she expelled? Was it for bullying?

Apple is a 21-year-old student at Vanderbilt University.

Bullying rumors have followed her for a couple of years now.

(We have to say that it’s odd for this sort of rumor to follow an adult, even if bullying technically doesn’t have an age cutoff.)

A claim that she’s been expelled from her university is a bold one — especially on the allegation of bullying.

On Monday, February 16, Apple took to her Instagram Story in the evening to address the claim.

After debunking a rumor in a comment, Apple Martin decided to share her clarification on her Story for all to see. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Apple clapped back at the expulsion rumor by first leaving a comment, and then by screenshotting and sharing it.

“Hi! I didn’t wanna respond,” she began by admitting.

“But,” Apple clarified, “this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand.”

She announced: “I have never been expelled from any school.”

Apple added: “Especially not for bullying anyone.”

‘This rumor is completely untrue’

“I completely understand ppl not liking me,” Apple wrote, “and that is okay!”

(Over the years, we’ve seen famous people — like Amy Schumer — say lines like this insincerely, but this sounds earnest.)

“The internet is a place where ppl can share their opinions,” she affirmed.

“But this rumor is completely untrue,” Apple emphasized.

She added: “I am not that type of person and anyone who is close to me knows that.”

Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

As for the “bullying” rumors, these cropped up back in December 2024 — at which point she was (obviously) already a young adult.

This was when she reportedly attempted to crash someone else’s photoshoot during Le Bal des Debutantes in Paris.

(Who among us has not been arm-in-arm with Count Leo Henckel von Donnersmarck in Paris and faced similar accusations?)

But the debutante in question was Aliénor Loppin de Montmort.

And she rushed to defend Apple from the rumors at the time, praising her personality and quashing the claim that she’d allegedly wronged her in some way.

Where are these rumors coming from?

Different universities work in different ways. That said, we have not personally heard of someone — let alone a nepo baby — expelled from a college for bullying.

Bullying does sometimes happen in college just as it might take place in a workplace setting. But expulsion usually requires a certain threshold (like causing measurable harm to someone) even when the person in question doesn’t have celebrity parents.

There’s no actual evidence of Apple being a bully. Particularly, there don’t seem to be any “victims” coming forward to name her — just speculation from people who don’t know her.

Apple was born into fame. Many of us remember being kids ourselves when her name made headlines for being unusual.

Fame and social media combine to make people believe that they “know” a famous person. These parasocial attachments seldom lend any insight into what a famous person is like in real life. Seeing someone’s selfies is not knowing them in real life.