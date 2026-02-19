Savannah Chrisley Squares Off on ‘The View’ Over Trump, AOC

Reading Time: 3 minutes

With Alyssa Farah Griffin welcoming her first child, she’s on maternity leave.

The View‘s rotating guest co-hosts are bound to generate controversy.

When it comes to Savannah Chrisley, the backlash is arguably the incentive behind hiring her.

This week, she was at odds with everyone else as the panelists discussed AOC and Donald Trump. But did she make a decent point?

As guest co-host on ‘The View,’ Savannah Chrisley surprised no one by defending the man who pardoned her parents. (Image Credit: ABC)

Everybody gaffes (but you hate to see it)

On the Wednesday, February 18 episode of The View, guest co-host Savannah found herself at odds with the other panelists.

Recently, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attended the Munich Security Conference.

While there were much more dramatic moments (Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly pitched a hissy fit at Greenland’s Premier, for example) and the media made it all about 2028 instead of even larger political issues, one moment went viral.

AOC paused when asked about whether the US should send military aid to Taiwan in the event that China invades. She stumbled over her words, which was disappointing.

There are questions about how and why the moment got so much intense and virtually identical coverage immediately. But, regardless, it made the Hot Topics segment — where the panelists discussed the gaffe and the disproportionate backlash.

Naturally, many people compared AOC’s awkward response to Donald Trump, who famously struggles with words and who, more often than not, speaks incoherently.

(Everyone in the world jumbles sentences, in writing and in speech. Most do not give Farrah Abraham a run for her money the way that Trump does.)

Trump personally blasted Ocasio-Cortez after the clip went viral, saying that “she had no idea what was happening.”

Following that bit of apparent projection, The View played a small sampling of America’s mad king’s own blunders.

Guest panelist Savannah argued: “Mispronouncing a word is totally different from not knowing your position on Taiwan.”

In footage from Munich, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a gaffe at a question on sensitive international relations. (Image Credit: ABC)

‘The recovery is what mattered’

We did not expect to say this, but Savannah had an interesting argument.

“What’s important is how you recover from something,” she proposed.

“[Trump] has continued on with his speech,” Savannah suggested, “and then continued on to meet with world leaders.”

Savannah emphasized: “So the recovery is what mattered.”

Not everyone would treat simply plowing forward as synonymous with moving on. But still, it’s an interesting assessment of media attention.

On ‘The View,’ co-host Whoopi Goldberg puts things into perspective. (Image Credit: ABC)

Whoopi spoke up to highlight how there are hundreds of people in Congress, which is why she rarely bats an eye

In contrast, she explained, she holds whoever occupies the Oval Office at any given moment to a higher standard.

“I understand that wholeheartedly,” Savannah replied.

She then argued: “AOC, though, is also the Democrats’ pick for the next election.”

Is she? That would be fantastic, and an excellent pushback to the man who really wants to be the frontrunner in the 2028 Democratic primary (but who must not be), Gavin Newsom.

A smiling Savannah Chrisley is one of the rotating guest co-hosts on ‘The View’ while one of the panelists is out on maternity leave. (Image Credit: ABC)

‘People stumble’

“You better tell that to Gavin Newsom,” Joy then joked.

Whoopi, who is perhaps one of the most experienced public speakers on the planet — having been a celebrity longer than many of us have been alive — brought things back to the topic of messing up.

“As one who stepped in much poo over the years, you know, it’s just a little message to everybody,” Whoopi said. “None of us is perfect. And this does happen — people stumble.”

She’s right.

As for the coverage, it’s of course possible that a lot of very wealthy, very bad people were waiting to boost any error that AOC might make.

It is also possible that she received disproportionate attention because she so rarely stumbles over her words. In contrast, Trump’s constant struggles with sentence structure allows him to benefit from low expectations.