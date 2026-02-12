Katie Holmes Pays Beautiful Tribute to James Van Der Beek

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As Hollywood continues to mourn the passing of James Van Der Beek, a star who had been especially close to the actor has chosen to honor him in an especially lovely way.

In a moving, hand-written tribute posted to Instagram late Wednesday, Katie Holmes said that her Dawson’s Creek colleague’s passing was “a lot to process,” and that she’d written her words with a “heavy heart.”

(Van Der Beek died on February 11 after a battle with colon cancer.)

Katie Holmes as Joey Potter and James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery in “Dawson’s Creek.” (GETTY)

“James, thank you,” Holmes began yesterday morning. “To share a space with your imagination is sacred — breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each other’s hearts are safe in their expression… these are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs — adventures of a unique youth.”

Holmes and Van Der Beek famously co-starred together on Dawson’s Creek, the smash hit WB drama that aired from 1998-2003, as beloved pair Joey and Dawson, respectively.

It was the first major role for both young stars.

In her tribute, Holmes called out her friend’s bravery, compassion, selflessness and strength.

“An appreciation for life and the action taken to live life with the integrity that life is art — creating a beautiful marriage, six loving children — the journey of a hero,” she wrote.

James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Van Der Beek attend HFCâ€™s Brain Health Dinner on September 30, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity)

In the wake of Van Der Beek’s passing, a GoFundMe set up to assist his spouse and their six children has raised over $1.3 million to date.

Along with her message, Holmes wrote as a caption:

“I formed some words with a heavy heart. This is a lot to process. I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James’ journey. He is beloved. Kimberly, we love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children.”

James Van Der Beek stops by WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T during Sundance Film Festival 2020 on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T)

Elsewhere, Busy Philipps — who joined Dawson’s Creek on Season 5 — poured her out on social media, citing Van Der Beek as “one in a billion” and adding:

“My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today…every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him, all of his dear friends and community that surrounded him as he battled this illness, especially his parents and brother and sister.”

Along with Dawson’s Creek, Van Der Beek will forever be remembered for his iconic role in the film Varsity Blues. May the actor rest in peace.