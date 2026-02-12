Tori Spelling Hoarding Crisis EXPOSED: I Need Help!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hoarding is complex. It’s emotional, it can be a trauma response, and it is often a product of poverty.

Which of these is behind the state of Tori Spelling’s sprawling Calabasas home?

Tori both is and is not rich. She is also a mother of five children.

But her friend is staging a mini-intervention, warning that she needs help. Tori agrees.

On ‘Hate To Break It To Ya,’ Tori Spelling is expressive while discussing old memories. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Her home these days is a pit of chaos

You may recall that, a few years ago, Tori and her five kids were hopping from home to home.

They spent time living in a motel. They even spent time in an RV park.

These days, however, they’ve upgraded.

Tori and her chldren are living in a 3,100 square foot Calabasas rental home. They’ve been there since March 2024.

(Yes, it is expensive — to the tune of $12,000 per month in rent alone)

On the Friday, February 6 episode of Tori’s misSpellings podcast, friend and co-host Amy Sugarman staged a mini-intervention.

Tori explained that her home is currently a mess because of her (recent) bout of illness.

Amy pushed back on that idea — telling Tori that maybe the “disorganized” state of her home contributed to her getting sick.

Tori showed Amy a photo of the living room. She explained that she has turned it into her “gifting suite.”

Amy expressed her alarm, saying: “Tori, this is not good.” It is February, and Tori’s Christmas tree was still up.

As a guest on ‘Overserved,’ Tori Spelling admits that her meager inheritance could have been worse. (Image Credit: E!)

The house is nice, but is in urgent need of tidying

Amy was quick to emphasize that the home has a lot of potential beneath the clutter.

“You can see the bones in here,” she pointed out. “Like the shelves could be really pretty, the living room could be really pretty.”

Amy praised Tori: “You have beautiful things.”

But then she acknowledged: “Like, it’s borderline hoarder, I’m not gonna lie.”

Tori then confessed that she has “stopped having people over” because of the state of her home.

According to Tori, this state of chaos is a new development for her.

“When Dean and I were together and lived together, I was able to have a house that was presentable because he wouldn’t live like that,” she explained.

“We were working at different times,” Tori continued, “so I had downtime when he’d work.”

She admitted: “My busy, chaotic work and children lifestyle is not gonna change.” (Not with that attitude, it won’t)

Tori then revealed: “In fact, in the next year, there’s gonna be things coming up, it’s gonna be escalated.”

Though Tori Spelling grew up in a legendary mansion, her life has downsized as an adult. (Image Credit: SiriusXM)

Managing her life as a solo parent at this age is an adjustment

“So I need to be on my A game,” Tori emphasized. “And once someone comes in and does all this, yes, I can maintain it if I have someone helping me.”

Amy gently told her: “I do think you need help. This is like, chaos.” It sounds like Tori is overwhelmed by her life in several ways.

Additionally, it sounds like she developed the habit of cleaning for someone else — in this case, for ex-husband Dean McDermott.

If you’re cleaning for someone else, be it your mother, your spouse, your kids, then you’ll only remain tidy as long as they are in the picture.

As with so many things in life, keeping an ordered home requires intrinsic motivation. You need to want to keep your home in order on your own terms.

(But also, Tori has five children and is a working mom in a single-parent household — not only is this not a moral failing, but it’s an understandable one)