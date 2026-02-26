Robert Cosby Jr., Son of Mary Cosby, Was Arrested For Domestic Violence Ahead of Death

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Robert Cosby Jr. was found dead inside a friend’s Salt Lake City home this week.

The son of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby was just 23 years old.

We still don’t have an official cause of death but the Salt Lake City Police Department has confirmed that officers arrived at the home in response to a report of a possible overdose.

When they arrived, Robert had already passed away. Police reportedly administered Narcan, but they were unable to revive him.

Now, we have new information about the troubled young man’s final days.

In November, Robert’s wife, Alexiana Smokoff, filed for divorce.

She was granted a pretrial restraining order, and Robert was arrested for violating its terms.

We learned today that he was also arrested in early February, this time on domestic violence charges.

According to a new report from TMZ, Cosby was charged with felony aggravated assault, and felony assault, both stemming from domestic violence counts.

The alleged victim is referred to only by her initials, AS. Though Smokoff is not named in full, for obvious reasons, it’s been widely assumed that she was the one who made the complaint.

According to a police report, Cosby “beat her about the face and head, and kicked her in the stomach.”

The attack allegedly left visible injuries, and police reported that AS was “red and swollen, her left eye has a lump below the eyebrow, and there is a red mark visible on A.S.’s neck.”

Those who know her best say that Mary was a strong supporter of her son’s as he battled mental health and substance abuse issues.

“Devastatingly sad news out of SLC. This is every parent’s worst nightmare. My heart is broken for Mary, and I am sending all my love to her and Robert Sr,” Andy Cohen wrote on social media this week (via People).

“My heart goes out to you and your family. I pray he is now resting in peace,” Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey chimed in, adding:

“May God cover you during this incredibly difficult time. My prayers are with you. We love you Mary.”

The start of filming for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 7 has reportedly been delayed in response to Robert’s death.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.