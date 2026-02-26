Lisa Rinna: I Was Dosed with Fentanyl at ‘The Traitors’ Party!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Traitors celebrated the premiere of Season 4 with a cast party.

Unfortunately, Lisa Rinna got more than she bargained for in the process.

She’s debunking claims that she drank too much. What actually happened was more sinister.

Someone dosed her with fentanyl and more, Lisa warns.

During an appearance on ‘Good Day New York’ on February 26, 2026, Lisa Rinna opened up about a harrowing experience with being drugged. (Image Credit: Fox 5 New York)

Getting dosed with fentanyl (and more) is beyond your average roofie

According to Lisa, her post-The Traitors night out in West Hollywood led to alarming symptoms.

The culprit? Someone dosed her drink with a drug cocktail.

“Did you take like a test or something?” Good Day New York co-host Rosanna Scotto asked.

“I did,” the actress and Bravolebrity confirmed. “I had fentanyl in my system.”

Lisa continued: “Yes. I’m not kidding. I had fentanyl, high levels of amphetamines, and other things.”

If you want further details, however, you may have to wait until pending matters are resolved.

“But I can’t talk a lot about it because we’re still dealing with it,” Lisa shared apologetically.

She explained: “It was leaked and my team is dealing with it now.”

As for the culprit? If Lisa has any theories, she isn’t sharing.

“I can’t say,” she admitted before revealing the venue: “But it was at the Abbey in West Hollywood.”

Speaking to the ‘RHOBH’ confessional camera, Lisa Rinna speaks her mind. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Thankfully, it sounds like she’s okay

One of the (multiple) good reasons to not go out drinking or partying solo is that someone might, well, poison you.

Fortunately, Lisa was not alone. Her husband, Harry Hamlin, was by her side. He helped her to leave.

“So many people that I know have had this happen at the Abbey. All my daughter’s friends,” she stated.

“I mean, this is not a first-time thing,” Lisa emphasized. “This is something that’s gone on for years.”

She continued: “And I do think it needs to be a conversation. And I’m glad now that it’s out and we will deal with it. I just haven’t had my own time to do that yet.”

Over the years, ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Rinna sported a number of different hairstyles. (Image Credit: Bravo)

The Abbey is a well-known West Hollywood bar and nightclub. It is the inspiration for Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club.”

So well known, in fact, that even those of us who live on the other side of the country know that it is a notorious location for malefactors to strike.

There are numerous stories of pickpocketing rings who target patrons at the bar and adjoining nightclub. Pickpockets will sometimes roofie bar patrons (this is not exclusive to The Abbey) to make them easier to rob.

The Abbey is a famous — even historic — gay bar and a fixture within Boystown, with hundreds of employees.

But Lisa is, as she notes, far from the first person who has had her night out ruined by an opportunist who sees the guests as easy pickings.

On their ‘Let’s Talk About The Husband’ podcast, Lisa Rinna and the titular husband, Harry Hamlin, delved into postpartum struggles in April 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

We’re glad that she seems to be okay

It’s very likely that Lisa would not even be discussing this publicly if the story had not leaked.

Whether or not she has identified the culprit who dosed her drink, it appears that she will be taking legal action.

Pickpocketing is not a victimless crime. Even if someone has enough extra cash to go clubbing, losing more than they planned to spend could mean missing rent, being unable to get a safe ride home, or worse.

We’re sorry that this happened to Lisa. We’re sorry that this happened to anyone.

It’s unclear if she’ll be able to identify those responsible — but it has to be a good thing that she’s making the effort.