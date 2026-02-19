Nicole Curtis Implies Ex-Boyfriend Blackmailed Her Over N-Word Video

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nicole Curtis isn’t ready to name names just yet.

But the former HGTV personality isn’t against pointing a rather obvious finger in someone’s general direction.

Last week, as reported on here at The Hollywood Gossip, Curtis watched as the aforementioned cable network pulled all episodes of her home renovation show, Rehab Addict, from its airwaves after a controversial video surfaced.

Of Curtis using the N-Word on camera.

(HGTV)

The clip was reportedly filmed over four years ago and depicted Curtis making a mistake amid a home repair and then uttering the unusual epithet “fart n–ger.”

She immediately seemed shocked and appalled by what came out of her mouth and asked the individual behind the camera to please erase the footage.

Clearly, he or she did not do so.

Not long after Curtis’ series was canceled and this slur went viral, the host apologized for her behavior.

“I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone,” Curtis told TMZ, later stating via Instagram:

“I make no excuse for this. I am not [a] victim. Nothing I say or do will take that moment 4 years ago away. I know it was wrong. This will never happen again.”

(HGTV)

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Curtis shared an extensive update about her situation that very clearly said the aforementioned video was used in an extortion attempt.

“I was not contracted to any network or show. (think free agent in sports),” Curtis posted on Instagram as part of a lengthy caption that outlined how things went down.

“My crew didn’t steal my footage. I don’t have ‘sets.’ I own all my properties. In other words, no one is my ‘boss,’ I’m the boss. I create product & sell the rights of it & my likeness for limited contracted use.

Someone personal (not crew) had access, demanded $, I didn’t pay-here we are.

Here we are, indeed. Interesting, huh?

After the footage leaked last week, Curtis explained that it was NOT shot on the set of Rehab Addict as most observers assumed.

“That was all my footage, my cameras, my house-it was not for HGTV, not for a show, no one would have ever seen the footage,” she wrote. “HGTV was not aware because it was shot on my own personal time, done and equipment. No one was aware except the people in that room.”

Nicole Curtis helps to own a new World Market location in this photo. She’s best known as host of Rehab Addict. (Getty)

Okay. Well. This statement raises an obvious question, right?

If someone tried to blackmail Curtis… and only the people in that room had access to the footage… then who was in the room?!?

At another point, Curtis also claimed that no one had access to the drives the footage was on … except herself and her ex-boyfriend.

She didn’t name this ex-boyfriend. But it’s not very hard to put two and two together here, is it?