Nicole Curtis Drops Racial Slur on Set; HGTV Cancels Rehab Addict in Response

Reading Time: 3 minutes

HGTV is done with Rehab Addict.

In every way possible.

On Wednesday, the cable network announced it was canceling the home renovation series after video surfaced of star Nicole Curtis using a racial slur while filming on set.

Moreover, executives have also decided to take down ALL past episodes from streaming platforms HBO Max and Discovery+.

(HGTV)

“HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees – it does not align with the values of HGTV,” the network said in a statement last night.

“Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.”

The decision came just hours after a video of Curtis using the N-word while shooting the show was posted by Radar Online. This was, ironically, the same day the series was set to return to television.

The footage features Curtis immediately realizing what she said and asking to “kill” the moment, which ultimately made its way online.

(HGTV)

Curtis has since apologized for the racial slur in a statement to celebrity gossip website TMZ, saying:

“I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone.

“I’m grateful for the 15-year journey we’ve shared. It’s been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn’t on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community — the people who truly know my character and where my heart is.”

Rehab Addict premiered in 2010 on the DIY Network before moving to HGTV with Season 4 in 2014.

The program centered on Curtis advocating for the preservation and restoration of existing architecture as opposed to demolition.

Nicole Curtis helps to own a new World Market location in this photo. She’s best known as host of Rehab Addict. (Getty)

Curtis also posted a portion of her text conversation with HGTV on her Instagram Stories, explaining:

“There is more to this, but my family comes first and I need to be mom right now more than anything else.

“I will take the time to be as I’ve always been with you, transparent and honest. TMZ called me as I had just turned my phone on after being at school- I said this briefly- but there is more.”

It’s been a roller coaster ride of late for Rehab Addict.

The series aired Season 9 in June 2025, with Curtis saying at the time that the reason for its previous hiatus was that she “had a setback in my life that just rocked me to the core, and it was one of those moments where I thought, how do I get through this one?”

The show subsequently aired two episodes before Curtis announced in July 2025 that she “made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until Fall.”

After teasing a possible return in January, an Instagram post shared jointly by HGTV and Curtis earlier this month announced new episodes of Rehab Addict would air on Wednesday, February 11.

Alas, not anymore. Not ever again.