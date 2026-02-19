Sarah Ferguson: Will Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘House Assistant’ Face Charges …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Prince Andrew has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct while in public office.

The arrest is a result of the disgraced royal’s — Andrew has already been stripped of his land and titles — connection with the deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

And now, many observers believe that Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, might be in hot water as a result of her own ties with Epstein.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York attend the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George’s Chapel on February 27, 2024 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

As you may already know, Ferguson’s name appears in the Epstein files numerous times.

By all appearances, the former duchess and the disgraced financier maintained a very close friendship over the years.

In fact, Ferguson might be the only person to reference Epstein’s “secret child” in one of her emails.

Sarah’s desperation for cash seems to have been the glue that held their friendship together.

And in one newly released exchange, she begs Epstein for a job as his “house assistant.”

“But why I don’t understand, don’t you just get me to be your House Assistant. I am the most capable and desperately need the money,” Fergie allegedly wrote in a 2010 email (via Fox News), adding:

Sarah Ferguson attends the Perfect World Foundation’s Honorary Conservation Award red carpet on September 05, 2024 in Gothenburg, Sweden. (Photo by Julia Reinhart/Getty Images)

“Please Jeffrey think about it.”

It’s worth noting that Epstein was coinvicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008.

The case was well-publicized, so anyone who interacted with him after the fact would have known that they were interacting with a child sex offender.

Unlike Andrew, Sarah has never been accused of sexual misconduct on Epstein’s infamous island.

But it seems that she engaged in quite a bit of questionable conduct while holding public office, which is what led to Andrew’s downfall.

So could Fergie wind up facing criminal charges? That remains to be seen — but she’s already been convicted in the court of public opinion.

“This is beyond the pale,” royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News this week, adding:

Sarah, Duchess of York arrives at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“If this was an isolated email it would be bad enough, but majorly significant is the compounding effect as it confirms her horrifically bad judgment, her moral depravity and her greedy ways, since she lived rather an extravagant lifestyle.”

Royal commentator Meredith Constant echoed those sentiments, noting that Ferguson’s lack of cash seems to have driven her to take desperate measures:

“Sarah Ferguson has always struggled with finances, but 2010 was a particularly bad year,” Constant told Fox News.

“In May of 2010, she was caught in a ‘cash-for-access’ scandal, when News of the World sent a reporter disguised as a businessman and caught Sarah Ferguson promising access to former Prince Andrew, who was the U.K. trade envoy at the time, in exchange for £500,000.”

We probably don’t need to tell you that that’s not a good look — and Fergie is probably feeling mighty nervous right now.