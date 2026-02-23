Maria Rita Rodrigues da Silva Cause of Death: How Did the 25-Year-Old Brazilian Beauty …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Beauty influencer Maria Rita Rodrigues da Silva has tragically passed away.

She was only 25 years old.

Fans, friends, and family are all reacting with shock. She had seemed fine, posting just days before.

Followers are asking what happened. How did she die?

In addition to modeling her looks, Maria Rita Rodrigues da Silva often gave fans itemized lists so that they could copy her outfits. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Thousands are now mourning Maria Rita

On Saturday, February 21, Brazilian beauty influencer Maria Rita Rodrigues da Silva died.

Her parents first broke the news, sharing a message to her Instagram followers.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter Maria Rita,” they wrote.

In a separate post, her heartbroken parents shared: “Unfortunately, Maria suffered a sudden illness and left us.”

Maria Rita had over 65,000 followers on TikTok, and over 11,000 on Instagram.

What was her cause of death?

Unfortunately, we do not yet know how Maria Rita died.

The sudden medical emergency sounds like almost a given, but would seem to rule out certain causes — such as homicide or a vehicular collision.

At 25, a seemingly spontaneous medical emergency would be extraordinary, but obviously not unheard of.

20-somethings can develop cancers (just as young children can). They can also have congenital heart defects that go undetected.

Adults can also discover (or develop) serious, even deadly allergies.

Before her passing, Maria Rita loved sharing videos of herself, from GRWM to walking out in public. (Image Credit: YouTube)

In life, Maria Rita made a name for herself as a beauty and fashion influencer.

From São Bernardo do Campo, she shared ample selfies.

Her fashion content included GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos that featured elaborate wardrobes.

In fact, she would also list and itemize the components of her ensembles so that followers could try out her looks for herself.

Maria Rita shared updates on her figure. She also moonlit as a travel vlogger, documenting her trips to Peru and Uruguay.

Maria Rita’s funeral took place on Sunday, February 22 — one day before she was laid to rest in her hometown.

Lígia, a friend of hers, wrote a tribute: “She was always such a lovely person during her time with me in the sewing and pattern-making studio at Fine Arts. I’m so very sorry.”

Another, Jéssica, penned: “She was such a bright soul, always smiling, with a charisma like no other. Wherever she went, she won everyone over with her warmth and charm.”

Luana Lilian shared an Instagram tribute to Maria, also praising her for her charm and calling her the “prettiest redhead girl.”

This was a young woman who was full of life and loved by so many before her sudden passing.

Luana Lilian shared this mournful post to mark the passing of her friend, Maria Rita Rodrigues da Silva. (Image Credit: Instagram)

She will be missed

Maria’s latest post came only two days before her passing.

On Thursday, February 19, she showed off a new pair of sunglasses.

Without knowing what happened in the subsequent two days, we are at a loss to explain her death.

Hopefully, her parents and other loved ones will receive the answers that can give them a sense of closure.

For now, the grief is raw. It will never go away, but the reality is likely just sinking in.