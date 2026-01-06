Nick Reiner Removed From Suicide Watch, Will Finally Be Arraigned For Parents’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been over three weeks since Rob and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death inside their home.

And the couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, is finally set to be arraigned for their murders.

In the immediate aftermath of his arrest, Nick was placed on suicide watch.

As a result, he was absent from his first scheduled court date, and his attorney explained that Nick was not medically cleared to be transported from jail to the courthouse.

Actor/Producer/Director Rob Reiner (center) and wife Michele Singer (L) and son Nick Reiner (R) attend Teen Vogue’s Back-to-School Saturday kick-off event at The Grove on August 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

Nick Reiner no longer forced to wear suicide prevention smock, insiders claim

Now, People and other outlets have confirmed that the suicide prevention smock Nick had been wearing has been removed.

He’s now expected to be arraigned sometime this week, and possibly as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Inmates are typically taken off of suicide watch when they’ve made no effort to harm themselves for a period of two weeks.

Insiders say Nick will remain in High Observation Housing for precautionary reasons.

Honoree Rob Reiner poses with family at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

What comes next for Nick Reiner?

Once he’s arraigned, Nick will be given a trial date, and both sides will continue preparing their cases.

Nick has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and he could face the death penalty if convicted.

But prosecutors could face an uphill battle if they choose to pursue the maximum penalty.

For one thing, Nick is a diagnosed schizophrenic.

And while few would argue that that fact absolves him of his alleged crimes, a jury might be reluctant to send a suspect with a documented history of severe mental illness to the electric chair.

Director Rob Reiner (second from left) and family arrive at the premiere of “Rumor Has It” at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater on December 15, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

But legal experts predict that Nick’s lawyers will not argue that he’s not guilty by reason of insanity.

That’s a notoriously hard argument to make, as it requires the defense to begin their case by admitting that their client committed the crimes in question.

“To be found not guilty by reason of insanity, that is a very difficult legal hurdle to overcome in California,” Neama Rahmani of California’s West Coast Trial Lawyers tells People.

“You have to prove, between disease or defect, the defendant does not know the nature and consequences of his actions. Essentially, you have to show that the defendant doesn’t know right from wrong.”

Whatever the case, Nick’s trial is certain to be a traumatic ordeal for his family, particularly his three siblings.

Here’s hoping it’ll be a relatively speedy process.