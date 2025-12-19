Conan O’Brien Stopped Guests From Calling 911 During Rob Reiner-Nick Reiner Fight: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The night before Rob and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death in their home, the couple attended a holiday party hosted by Conan O’Brien.

The Reiners were joined by their troubled son, 32-year-old Nick Reiner, who has now been charged with their murder.

Insiders previously revealed that Nick and Rob had a “loud argument” at the party, and now it seems that O’Brien dissuaded his other guests from calling the police.

Conan O’Brien visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

O’Brien ‘stepped in’ when guests planned to call 911, insider claims

“They got in an argument, the father and son. It got so bad and loud someone wanted to call the police to report it,” a source familiar with the event told the Daily Mail on Friday.

“But Conan stepped in and said, ‘It’s my house, my party, I’m not calling the police.’ He talked them out of calling the police.”

Another witness echoed that observation, explaining that the argument between Rob and Nick was so severe that multiple guests believed police intervention was necessary.

“When the s–t was hitting the fan, somebody said we need to call the police,” says the second source, adding:

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner attend the Human Rights Campaign 2019 Los Angeles Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on March 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“The conversation was about getting this kid put into a mental-health hold.”

The second source says they empathize with both the concern from other guests and with O’Brien’s reluctance to call 911.

“It makes sense; who wants the cops showing up creating a scene?” the insider said, adding:

“But the argument between Rob and Nick was pretty intense.”

The news comes on the heels of reports that Nick was behaving erratically and pestering guests at the party.

Actor/Producer/Director Rob Reiner (center) and wife Michele Singer (L) and son Nick Reiner (R) attend Teen Vogue’s Back-to-School Saturday kick-off event at The Grove on August 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” recalled one guest.

O’Brien ‘wracked with guilt’ after witnessing clash between Nick and Rob Reiner, says source

Different sources previously told Rob Shuter’s ShuterScoop that Conan was “wracked with guilt” after learning of Rob and Michele’s murders.

“He keeps thinking, ‘What if I had stepped in? What if I’d pulled Rob aside or shut it down?” one insider claimed. “He feels like maybe he could have changed the course of what happened.”

“Conan is replaying every detail in his mind,” a second source said. “He’s wracked with guilt and keeps wondering if anything he did—or didn’t do—could have made a difference.”

While no one could’ve imagined that Rob and Michele would be brutally murdered, the couple’s struggles with their youngest son were reportedly common knowledge within their friend group.

“I’m petrified of [Nick]. I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I’m afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me,” an anonymous celebrity friend recently recalled Rob saying, according to Page Six.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.