Reading Time: 3 minutes

Early this year, police arrested Timothy Busfield for the alleged molestation of twin boys.

The actor has maintained his innocence in this case.

He has been accused of other sexual assault instances, but those allegations were very different.

A member of Julia Roberts’ family testified about those allegations.

Director and actor Timothy Busfield looks on before a hearing in the Second District Judicial Court at the Bernalillo County Courthouse on January 20, 2026. (Photo Credit: Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

In 1994, Eliza Roberts — sister-in-law of Julia Roberts, wife of Eric Roberts, and stepmother of Emma Roberts — gave testimony in a deposition.

Eliza was speaking in support of a 17-year-old girl who accused Busfield of sexual assault.

This was on the set of Little Big League, a comedy film.

At the time, Eliza had only been a Roberts for about two years.

She testified about an alleged creepy overture from Busfield years earlier.

According to Eliza, five years before the deposition, Busfield had told her with little preamble that he would like to perform oral sex upon her.

RadarOnline reports that he allegedly boasted to her that he would be “so great in bed” for her, specifically.

Busfield allegedly disparaged his wife as a “lousy f–k” at the time.

(In 1988, he married his second wife, fashion designer Jennifer Merwin. They share two children, and divorced in 2007.)

Despite the testimony, the alleged incident with the Minnesota never led to criminal charges. Instead, Busfield settled with the teenager for an undisclosed amount.

Eliza Roberts and Eric Roberts attend the Los Angeles special screening of A24’s “Eternity” at AMC Century City 15 on November 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Every part of this is just SO upsetting

The actor is also accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at a 2001 audition, including touching her genitals without her consent.

Busfield’s current charges strike a different tone, and not only because of the gender of the alleged victims. Age is also a huge factor.

The allegations that led to his arrest earlier this year are that he sexually abused twin boys, who were child actors on The Cleaning Lady, from November 2022 until early 2024.

Neither boy has been publicly identified. We do know that both boys are now 11.

Busfield has characterized the allegations as “horrible lies.” He declared: “I did not do anything to those little boys, and I’m gonna fight it.”

In the case of the twin actors — the one that has led to Busfield’s arrest and current legal proceedings — he is not the only one claiming that he is innocent.

A witness has disputed the Busfield allegations.

The witness from The Cleaning Lady‘s set insisted that no one, including Busfield, would have had access or privacy to prey upon any children on the set.

Perhaps more significantly, the witness alleged that the boys’ mother had vowed revenge on Busfield after he had declined to re-hire her twins for their role.

Additionally, it is reported that the boys had denied any sexual wrongdoing to a therapist before working with a new therapist.

Actor and director Timothy Busfield speaks during an interview. (Image Credit: WFSB 3)

People have a lot of theories but few solid answers

To be clear, there is no evidence (or even, as far as we have seen, suggestion) that any teenage girl accusers have only identified Busfield as a predator after dubious therapy sessions.

Though the actor has no prior criminal history,

It is possible for a predator to have a wide range of victims, or to show little-to-no preference, or to have an array of victims who remain secret and thus do not show a pattern of preference.

At the same time, it is conceivable that a public figure with an already dubious (at best) reputation could become a target for allegations that are untrue and do not fit with his prior bad acts.

To be blunt, there is a lot that we do not know about this case. Hopefully, evidence at trial will point a blazing arrow to the truth.