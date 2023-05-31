Kailyn Lowry: Chris Lopez Tried to Kill Me, and Now I’m Ready to Tell My Story

Kailyn Lowry has never been one to hold back.

During her years as one of the stars of MTV’s Teen Mom, franchise she shared every aspect of her life with fans, and she’s just as candid in her new life as a podcast host.

But there are some events from her past that even Kail has a hard time.

In October of 2019, for example, Lowry says she was assaulted by Chris Lopez, who is the father of her two youngest children.

Kailyn and Chris Lopez have two children together. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Lowry has alluded to the incident in the past, revealing that Lopez attacked her so viciously that she feared for her life.

It wasn’t until this week, however, that Kail went into detail about the assault.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports, Lowry appeared on Bunnie Xo’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast where she offered a detailed account of Chris’ shocking attack.

Some fans think Kailyn Lowry has been hiding a baby bump. (Instagram)

“I’ve never really discussed the circumstances. It was not a good time,” Kail told Bunnie.

“Chris had showed up to my house; we had this crazy situation happen. I literally thought I was going to die,” Lowry added.

“I think the only reason why I fought for my life… he literally put my face into the couch and was just smothering me. I remember just, like, turning my head a certain way and being able to like gasp for air.”

Kail says she can recall thinking “he’s going to kill me,” as she fought for breath.

Chris Lopez is now a father of three. He has two sons with Kailyn Lowry and a third with someone else. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Then I threw my phone under my bed because I thought, ‘If he gets my phone, I won’t have any way to call for help,’” she added.

“I had never fought him before, when he put his hands on me or, you know, abused me…I don’t know what took over me but that night I fought for my f–king life.”

Lowry says that even after the attack that caused her to fear for life, she was still reluctant to get the authorities involved.

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (MTV)

“And I still did not want to call the f–king police,” she said. “I was like, ‘I want you to choose me. I want you to get better.’”

Kail gave birth to Creed, her second son with Chris, in July of 2020.

So either she was already pregnant at the time of the incident or she became pregnant by Chris shortly thereafter.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez have gotten into several blow-out fights. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After a preview clip from the interview appeared online, Lopez went on TikTok Live to answer questions from fans.

“Is she talking about when she punched me in the face numerous times?” Chris said

“I ain’t almost killed nobody, bro. No cap, no cap,” he continued.

“I never almost killed nobody…everybody was always, always breathing. They always had room to breathe. They always had their phone….I never ever, ever, ever killed anybody.”

Chris Lopez admits to choking Kailyn Lowry. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

From there, Lopez admitted to choking Lowry, but he denied that he ever struck her.

“I hope [Kail] told you the whole truth, not no made up version. Not no s–t that they thought happened,” Lopez said.

“I’m not saying her story’s not wrong. I already owned up to my s–t. No, the story’s not wrong. I did choke her. I already admitted that. It’s already on my record,” he added.

“The DV [domestic violence] is true. I’m not gonna hide from that. That’s something I’m honest about. The DV part is true. But the whole beating her up part? No, that’s not true. I never beat her up. I never did any of that s–t.”

Chris Lopez answers questions from fans on Instagram Live. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Lopez went on to argue that his attack on Kail was justified because she struck him first.

“But if you want to sit here and tell the story of DV, then tell the part where you physically attacked [me],” he said.

“Multiple times. Not just once, not just twice, not just three times either…so if you’re gonna tell the truth, tell the whole f–king truth, bro. If you’re gonna sit here and paint a ni–a to be abusive, then say the part where you started hitting that man first,” Lopez continued.

Chris Lopez and Kailyn Lowry in happier times. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I don’t know what the f–k I was thinking. I was drunk. But that don’t take away from the fact of what I did. It doesn’t make it right.”

Chris and Kail previously argued about the incident in July of 2020, when she threatened to reveal the reason behind her decision to file for an order of protection in October of the previous year.

“I already felt bad… You know how long it took for me to accept this s–t and everything that I went through from all this s–t?” Lopez said at the time.

Chris Lopez on Instagram Live, ranting as he so often does. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Clearly, Chris still sees himself as the victim in all of this.

Kail has yet to respond publicly to his bizarre comments and shocking admission of guilt.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.