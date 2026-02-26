Erika Kirk Lied About Birthday, Other Important Facts About Her Life, Candace Owens …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

In recent months, Candace Owens has been speaking of Charlie Kirk as her fallen bestie.

She has said much more outlandish things about the deceased far-right podcaster.

Many of her comments have been about his controversial widow.

Right now, she’s claiming that Erika Kirk’s birth date is phony.

In a town hall interview, Erika Kirk continued what critics have characterized as a ‘tour’ three months after her husband’s death. (Image Credit: CBS)

‘I don’t know that she’s aware that she’s lying’

On the Wednesday, February 25 episode of her docuseries, Bride of Charlie, Candace once again had Erika in her crosshairs.

“I will tell you my personal opinion and experience with her,” she said during the video.

“What alarms me about Erika isn’t so much the fact that she lies,” Candace alleged, “which we will prove to you over and over again.”

She explained: “But it’s also the fact that I don’t know that she’s aware that she’s lying.”

Using what one hopes is a metaphor, Candace claimed that “the version [Erika is] telling us today or yesterday was just recently downloaded into her mind and she therefore thinks it’s true.”

“[It’s] like a faulty memory or something,” Candace continued.

She clarified: “I’m saying I’m not sure that she’s fully aware that she’s lying because some of the lies are so stupid.”

Those are big words coming from the woman who transvestigated Brigitte Macron and generally makes statements untethered from reality.

However, the old adage says that even a broken clock is right twice a day.

Like so much of reality, that doesn’t necessarily hold up in the digital age. But is it possible that Candace is onto something about Erika’s origins?

In her ‘Bride of Charlie’ docuseries, Candace Owens lists a lot of information and implies and states many claims. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Some of this paperwork isn’t matching up

As the episode continues, Candace pitches a conspiracy theory that Erika’s aunt, Karla, might be her biological mother. (Erika’s biological parents are Kent and Lori Frantzve.)

Erika was born on November 20, 1988, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

But Candace read Kent and Lori’s divorce filing, form 1998, which lists their daughter’s birth as November 22, not November 20.

Lori filed the petition, which includes very little personal information. But the couple apparently married on November 20, 1995 — which would have been the date of Erika’s 7th birthday.

The separation agreement lists the date of marriage as November 7, 1982.

In a peculiar and controversial CBS Town Hall, Erika Kirk addresses conspiracy theories regardling her late husband’s death. (Image Credit: CBS)

Candace also laid into the suggestion that Erika was raised by a single mom, accusing her of lying about Kent’s involvement following her parents’ split.

“I have spoken to classmates, past boyfriends,” Candace claimed.

“And,” she alleged, “people are generally bewildered about why Erika is now representing that she does not have a relationship with Kent.”

Candace added: “Also, if we remove Kent, Erika was raised with her stepfather [Larry] in her home.”

Many children of divorce have credited a single parent even if the other parent was arguably in the picture. The parent eventually remarrying doesn’t mean that there wasn’t a time when they were still both single and a parent.

Some conspiracy theorists insist that they are “just asking questions.” Candace Owens goes well beyond that. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Could there be an easier explanation than … whatever Candace is arguing?

Everything looks like a conspiracy when you don’t know how things work.

Divorce documents might be filled out by an overwhelmed and deeply upset person — or even by an attorney or a helpful friend. Getting dates wrong in initial filings happens.

Additionally, conservative grifters operate by identifying a real problem — like the deep rot that is TPUSA and Erika’s role in all of this — and then presenting a bogus or even absurd explanation or solution.

Candace is genuinely very skilled at this. This is why she’s much better at being an influencer in extreme-right spaces than she was in her early days, when she was just posting cute cat videos like a normal person.

But, in real life, it seems more likely that people got some dates wrong on paperwork in the ’90s than that Erika’s whole life is a lie.

It probably sucks to try to make the best of a bad situation, only to end up one of the far right’s most divisive figures.

That said … given that Erika has chosen to be the exact sort of person that Charlie was in life, it’s hard to feel sorry for her when she’s the target of misinformation.

There is evidence to suggest that Candace’s war on Erika has done real damage to TPUSA. That can only be a good thing, as a weaker TPUSA can do less damage to our nation.

Obviously, Candace is not doing this for a good cause. It’s more like TPUSA may be taking some collateral damage in what critics have characterized as a grift. But even her most avowed haters don’t agree about whether it’s deliberate or not.

When she accuses Erika of “lying” about herself, possibly without knowing that she’s doing it, is it just projection?